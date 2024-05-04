Ohio State looking to flip 2025 five-star USC commit

Justus Terry, a five-star defensive tackle in the 2025 class made big headlines in March when he flipped his commitment from Georgia to USC. Despite Terry’s commitment to the Trojans many other top programs around college football are still in play to land him.

Terry, who is rated as a five-star recruit by all four major college football recruiting resources is a candidate to flip back to Georgia with Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, and Oregon also in the running.

The 6-foot-5, 275 pound defensive tackle out of Manchester high school in Georgia is working on finalizing an official visit with the Buckeyes according to an article from Chad Simmons of On 3 on Friday.

Simmons cited new Ohio State running back coach Carlos Locklyn as a big reason for his consideration with the Buckeyes as he had this to say in his article.

New Buckeyes running backs coach Carlos Locklyn is a key reason for his interest in the Big Ten program. That is because Locklyn, when he was at Western Kentucky, was the first coach to offer Terry. ”When he got to Ohio State, I already had an offer from them,” Terry said. “He was like, ‘Now, I want to get you out here.’ He is the coach who saw something in me before everyone, so I have to give Ohio State a shot.”

Five-star Plus+ DL Justus Terry is committed to #USC and he has an OV to LA locked in for June 21. Schools like #Bama, #FSU, #OhioState and #Georgia are battling the Trojans for Terry. Terry gives the latest: https://t.co/bIxWW4gyK5 (On3+) pic.twitter.com/psqlsWTCs9 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire