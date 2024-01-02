Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers declares for 2024 NFL draft

Steele Chambers is heading to the NFL.

After five seasons with Ohio State, Chambers announced Tuesday that he would be entering the 2024 NFL draft.

"Buckeye Nation," Chambers wrote in an Instagram post, "it has been a privilege and honor to be a. part of a brotherhood and community that I now call my home and family.

"I want to thank my family, mom and dad, and sisters for their unwavering support through this journey. I could not have done this without you.

"I want to thank coach (Ryan) Day, coach (Jim) Knowles, coach (James) Laurinaitis, the entire coaching staff and athletic department for believing in me and providing me with the tools to be successful.

"Most importantly, I want to thank my teammates, the warriors I went to battle with day in and day out. Without this brotherhood, I would not be here today. You are the reason I continue."

After announcing his intention to declare, Chambers signed his letter as "a Buckeye for life."

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland (18) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) meet on the field as Wolverine fans celebrate a 20-24 win following SaturdayÕs NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium.

Joining the Ohio State football program as a running back in the 2019 class out of Roswell, Georgia, Chambers moved to linebacker. After a 47-tackle season in 2021, Chambers recorded 160 tackles in his past two seasons for Ohio State, adding three interceptions and eight tackles-for-loss.

Chambers had one season of eligibility remaining.

In 2023, Chambers had 13 tackles in Ohio State's 30-24 loss to Michgan before recording eight tackles in the Buckeyes' 14-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Steele Chambers, Ohio State LB, declares for 2024 NFL draft