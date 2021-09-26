Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope leaves field, sends angry tweet during game

Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope was escorted to the locker room by a team official during the second quarter of the teams game against Akron on Saturday night following a heated exchange with coaches on the sideline.

The altercation was reportedly prompted when he was not substituted onto the field for a series.

In a pair of since-deleted tweets, Pope later wrote during the second quarter, “good lucc (sic) to my teammates” and “f-- ohio state," misspelling the obscenity.

The Big Ten Network, which was broadcasting the game, reported that Pope quit the team. He also threw his gloves into the stands in frustration before leaving the field, according to the telecast.

Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope warms up for the team's spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Playing time has been sparse this season for Pope, a senior who has remained a backup throughout his career with the Buckeyes.

HIGHS AND LOWS: College football winners and losers from Week 4

TIGER TROUBLE: Clemson's step backward this season shouldn't be surprising

HIGH HOGS: Why Arkansas and Sam Pittman may surprise of the season

Appearing in the first three games, he had three tackles and a pass breakup. In the past two games against Oregon and Tulsa, he played for 31 snaps on defense, according to Pro Football Focus, and on only special teams in the season-opening win at Minnesota.

The Buckeyes saw another linebacker leave the team earlier this week in Dallas Gant, who put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: K'Vaughan Pope of Ohio State leaves field, sends tweet during game