Ohio State football running back Miyan Williams out for season with knee injury

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams will miss the rest of the season after undergoing a procedure on an injured knee, coach Ryan Day said Tuesday.

Williams was unavailable for last Saturday’s win at Wisconsin after rushing for a season-high 62 yards and one touchdown the previous week against Penn State.

“Miyan’s done a lot of great things for us,” Day said. “It’s a big hit for the team.”

As injuries piled up in the backfield last season, Williams led the Buckeyes in rushing with 825 yards and 14 touchdowns, but had seen a smaller role this fall. He ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

The injury adds uncertainty over his career at Ohio State. Williams is a redshirt junior, but has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Day said Williams is undecided on whether to return at the moment.

“I’m sure he’s considering what his next steps are,” Day said, “but it’s all so new that he’s just trying to focus on his rehab, and we’ll address that as we get closer to the end of the season.”

