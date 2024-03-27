Ohio State football recruiting scouting report: James Peoples

Ohio State football had another dominant recruiting class and landed a consensus top-five class in the country. Once again, the class features serious star power on the offensive side of the football. The Buckeyes snagged a four-star running back from the state of Texas.

Name: James Peoples

High School: Veterans Memorial (San Antonio, TX)

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: Running Back

Strengths

Ohio State RB commit James Peoples lowers the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/h1pin5yula — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 6, 2024

Peoples appears to be a prototypical three down back with the ability to take a workhorse amount of carries as well as be effective in the passing game. He has more than enough athleticism to exploit the smallest available creases provided by the defense. Size is also not an issue, as Peoples is already built well enough to take a Big Ten workload and has the potential to gain at least another 15 pounds in positive weight.

Weaknesses

pic.twitter.com/lPFttoHAVE — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) December 19, 2023

Peoples is not a big play machine. Ohio State fans have been accustomed to TreVeyon Henderson, who is a threat to take it to the house every play, and Peoples is simply not that. He is more in line with the classic three yards and a cloud of dust style of prominent Buckeye backs from the past. He also runs more upright than he should, which should be easily coached at the college level.

Expectations

#Buckeyes RB James Peoples going through pass catching drills this morning pic.twitter.com/oti9jzjT7Q — Marc Givler (@MarcGivler) January 3, 2024

Peoples has the potential to be a lead back at Ohio State. He won’t be expected to step into a main role anytime soon due to the great depth at Ohio State and that should allow him time to transform into a more complete back that is ready for the Big Ten.

