Ohio State football receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. named a Biletnikoff Award finalist

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. was named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation's top receiver, for a second straight year.

He joined LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze as the finalists announced Tuesday.

Harrison was in contention for the prestigious position award as a sophomore last season before it went to Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs away from Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (9) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

The last Buckeyes receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award was Terry Glenn in 1995.

A 6-foot-4 pass catcher who has been the centerpiece of Ohio State's offseason this fall, Harrison finished the regular season with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns and also emerged as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious player of the year award. His receiving touchdowns were tied for the second most in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The winner is to be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8.

