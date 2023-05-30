Ohio State football quarterback Devin Brown resumes throwing after finger surgery

Apr 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) enters the field during warmups for the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday morning. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown has resumed throwing after he underwent surgery last month to repair a fractured right pinkie finger, quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis said Tuesday.

“He’s doing good,” Dennis said. “He’s healthy.”

The procedure on his finger had been expected to sideline Brown, a right-handed passer, for about a month, a stretch of time that included the final week of spring practice and the annual spring game.

It put a pause on the Buckeyes’ ongoing quarterback competition as the redshirt freshman has been battling with Kyle McCord to succeed C.J. Stroud behind center.

The injury also left Brown without an opportunity to put his talent on display in front of the crowd of 75,122 at Ohio Stadium, something Dennis described as difficult for him.

“I would for sure say it was hard,” Dennis said. “When you come to Ohio State, you want to play in the ‘Shoe in front of Buckeye Nation and show everyone the hard work you put in. But he’s good right now and he’s turned the page.

“Those guys are focused on the summer, getting better and getting ready to go this fall.”

McCord, who assumed the spotlight in the spring game, completed 18 of 34 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown as he directed the first-team offense for the intrasquad scrimmage.

Both McCord and Brown took first-team reps over spring practice, but neither emerged as the starter and the competition is set to continue into preseason training camp in August.

Dennis did not say if either of them had separated as the frontrunner in the high-profile position battle.

“I know everyone wants to talk about the quarterback battle,” Dennis said, “but we’re still in the process of worrying about yourself and getting better.

