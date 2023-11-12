Which Ohio State football players earned their Buckeyes leaves against Michigan State

Ohio State Football once again defeated Michigan State, as they jumped all over the Spartans early and coasted to a 38-6 home victory.

The Buckeyes were up 21 points before MSU scored a field goal and ended the half up 35-3. Ohio State played much more conservative in the second half, only scoring a field goal in the final 30 minutes of the contest.

Even though there wasn’t much action in the second half, plenty of Buckeye football players performed as a high level. Here are the Ohio State players in my eyes that fully earned their Buckeye leaf helmet decals in the win over Michigan State.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Why

Do I really need to answer this? I don’t. You know exactly why Harrison Jr. earn his helmet stickers this week.

Cornerback Davison Igbinosun

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Why

It’s pick your poison with the Buckeye secondary, and more often than not teams are testing the transfer. This week, it didn’t go so well for the Spartans, as Igbinosun had a very good game. I credit his attitude and enthusiasm for some of the turnaround that this unit has had. He’s been a fantastic addition for this Buckeye defense.

Tight end Cade Stover

Why

The best pass-catching Ohio State tight end since Ricky Dudley? It’s definitely up for debate, as Stover’s impact has really been felt this season. He was once again on his game, catching 7 passes for 79 yards and a score.

Wide receiver / running back Xavier Johnson

Linebacker Cody Simon

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Why

Filing in for the injured Tommy Eichenberg, Simon played extremely well and there wasn’t a drop off in play. He was active when he was on the field, registering 5 tackles and batted away a pass. It was good to see Simon step into the role and not seem overwhelmed.

Safety Malik Hartford

Why

I’m not going to penalize him for the pass interference, both players were hand fighting and grabbing, while the ball didn’t look like it was catchable. The true freshman looked like he belonged, and should continue to see playing time while Lanthan Ransom is out and even if he comes back.

Cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr.

Earlier on the last MSU drive, Ohio State CB Jermaine Mathews Jr. seemed to jam his finger on this pass breakup. Mathews went to the sideline to get checked out. pic.twitter.com/fMQCcHz2yD — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) November 12, 2023

Why

Another member of the Buckeyes secondary haul from the 2023 recruiting cycle, Mathews Jr. has earned more playing time throughout the year. He nearly picked off a pass, reading the quarterbacks eyes and jumping the route, those will come with more experience. The future is extremely bright in the Ohio State secondary.

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams

Why

Consistency is how you can describe Williams, and that’s what’s he was against the Spartans. He makes plays the in the backfield, getting a sack, while clogging up the middle allowing him teammates to make plays as well. The junior has broken out this year.

Quarterback Kyle McCord

Why

I’ve been a McCord fan this year, the group isn’t too large, but his performance on Saturday night should bring more people to the bandwagon. This was the best game of his Buckeye career, he got the ball out quickly, made good decision, never made throws where you questioned his intent and completed 77.4% of them. The growth hasn’t been linear for McCord, but he showed that there is still room for improvement after carving up Michigan State.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire