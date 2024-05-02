Ohio State football offers 2026 Running Back

The recruiting hustle never stops and Ohio State football is looking to add some running back help in the class of 2026 in Jonaz Walton. Walton is rated as a four-star prospect by 247 Sports and hails from the state of Georgia. Widely considered a top ten running back in the class, he already checks many of the boxes needed to be a future college football star.

Walton stands at 5-feet 10-inches and 205 pounds with obvious room to grow considering he has two seasons of high school football remaining. Through his sophomore season, he has already accumulated over 3,300 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns.

We have seen Ohio State make some noise in the state of Georgia recently and it would not be surprising to see Ohio State add a future star in Walton.

#AGTG I am blessed to have received an offer from @OhioStateFB‼️ pic.twitter.com/qAg1rZrti5 — Jonaz Walton (@JonazWalton) May 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire