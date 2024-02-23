Ohio State football makes final four for 2025 California linebacker

Call it the James Laurinaitis effect for Ohio State football and its recruitment of linebackers.

Although the newly elevated former Buckeye hasn’t been out on the recruiting trail for long, he’s still making his mark. One of those prospects he’s impressed is California’s, Madden Faraimo, who included Ohio State in his final four schools along with Notre Dame, Oregon and USC.

Three of the 6-foot, 3-inch, 210-pound linebacker’s choices are in the Big Ten, with the Irish as the outside being an independent. The 247Sports Composite Rankings has Faraimo as the No. 4 linebacker in the country and 38th player overall.

San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra LB Madden Faraimo cut his list to a final four of #NotreDame #OhioState #Oregon and #USC and broke down each of his finalists https://t.co/sBCDoi8gvj pic.twitter.com/7zD5A8C3Tr — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 23, 2024

Faraimo is fairly quiet on social media, so it’s hard to get a pulse to where he could do. There are also no current crystal ball projections for the elite linebacker.

