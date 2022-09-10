Replay: No. 3 Ohio State beats Arkansas State 45-12

Ohio State returned to Ohio Stadium Saturday and got its second win of the season.

The No. 3 Buckeyes beat Arkansas State 45-12 Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated early in the 2022 season.

Butch Jones leads the program, which has also had Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin at the helm in previous years. Last year, in Jones' first season, Arkansas State went just 2-10.

Jones is no stranger to Ohio, having coached at Cincinnati before his tenure at Tennessee from 2013-2017.

Here's a look at what led to the Buckeyes' second win of the season.

Ryan Day doesn't want to "take winning for granted" after Arkansas State victory

Ryan Day knows there are things to work on after the Buckeyes' 45-12 win against Arkansas State Saturday. But the Ohio State coach said postgame he doesn't want to take the Buckeyes' latest victory for granted.

"There were certainly things in this game that I would have liked to see gone better, but there were also a lot of good things too," Day said. "What you don't want to do is take winning for granted and take a lot of hard work and good performances for granted either. But I know there's a lot of things we got to look at tomorrow to keep building on, keep growing on and make improvements."

Ryan Day gives update on Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said neither Julian Fleming nor Jaxon Smith-Njigba were 100% going into Saturday's game against Arkansas State, which led to both missing the Buckeyes' 45-12 win.

Day said he wants both to play next week against Toledo, but that both will need to be 100% to take the field.

"They are getting closer," Day said.

Day said defensive tackle Michael Hall, who left the game with an apparent upper-body injury and did not return, is not expected to miss any time.

Final score: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Ohio State moves to 2-0 during the 2022 season and will play Toledo at home 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Buckeyes continued their dominance against Group-of-Five opponents. Ohio State is now 55-0 against Group-of-Five teams.

Kyle McCord enters game with second-team offense

C.J. Stroud's day against Arkansas State is complete.

The Ohio State third-year quarterback completed 16 of his 24 pass attempts for 351 passing yards and four touchdowns — three to Marvin Harrison Jr. and one to Emeka Egbuka.

Kyle McCord led the second-team offense onto the field that included freshman running back Dallan Hayden and freshman offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola.

Good news on the injury front

According to the Big Ten Network, Michael Hall is healthy enough to play, and Steele Chambers has re-entered the game.

TBDBITL gets remaining fans into the groove

Ohio State fans have started to pile out, but those still at the Horseshoe were treated to two members of the OSU marching band playing the trumpet line from Blasterjaxx's and Timmy Trumpet's "Narco."

They did this last week against Notre Dame too.

C.J. Stroud makes pinpoint pass, Marvin Harrison Jr. makes diving touchdown grab, score: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

C.J. Stroud threaded the ball between two defenders for the 50th touchdown of his career. It went to Marvin Harrison Jr. who needed to dive to make the catch, but catch it he did for his third score of the day.

Champ Flemings has 10 catches, 105 yards against Ohio State, score: Ohio State 38, Arkansas State 12

Champ Flemings had two receptions on the Red Wolves' most recent scoring drive, one that ended with a 45-yard field goal. OSU's Steele Chambers appeared to try to go in, but coaches waved him off.

And now Steele Chambers?

Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers had a get-together with one of OSU's athletic trainers. He also appears to be dealing with a possible upper-body injury and is watching the action with his helmet in his hand.

Michael Hall update

The OSU defensive lineman has put his helmet and pads back on and rejoined his teammates on the sideline. Whether the Buckeyes would chance putting him back in up 38-9 remains to be seen.

Michael Hall hurt

Ohio State's Mike Hall has his shoulder pads off, and OSU's athletic trainers are examing the defensive tackles' shoulders.

Emeka Egbuka continues the parade into the end zone, score: Ohio State 38, Arkansas State 9

Emeka Egbuka has four catches for 118 yards, and he just scored a 51-yard touchdown for the Scarlet and Gray. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming out, Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. (5 catches, 145 yards, 2 touchdowns) have been carrying the load.

Ohio State's offense has a chance at history in 2022

Ohio State's offense continued its chance at history Saturday against Arkansas State.

The Buckeyes have scored 20 points or more in 63 straight games dating back to the 2017 season, trying USC's run from 2002-06 for second-most in NCAA history. Ohio State is six games behind Oklahoma's run of 69 straight contests of 20 points or more from 2016-21.

If Ohio State's offense continues its run, it would have the chance to tie Oklahoma's record at Penn State Oct. 29 and break it at Northwestern Nov. 5.

TreVeyon Henderson extends the OSU lead, score: Ohio State 31, Arkansas State 9

Despite the half starting with officials enforcing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Taron Vincent, for apparently something they saw while the Buckeyes were leaving the field, OSU put together a quick 1:21 drive to begin the third quarter. TreVeyon Henderson rumbled 23 yards to cap things off. It was Henderson's second TD of the day and 17th of his career.

Halftime stats from Ohio Stadium:

STAT Arkansas State Ohio State Total Yds 182 299 Pass Yds 155 204 Rush Yds 27 95 Penalties 5-48 5-55 1st Downs 9 11 3rd Downs 1-9 2-5 4th Downs 1-2 0-0 Total Plays 40 28 Avg Yds/Play 4.6 10.7 Avg Yds/Completion 11.1 20.4 Avg Yds/Rush 1.7 7.3 Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 35 (2.3) 95 (7.3) Red Zone 3-3 2-2 Time of Poss 19:20 10:40 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 0 (0) 0 (0) Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Sacks (Def Yds) 0 (0) 1 (8) TFL (Def Yds) 3 (10) 5 (17)

Recruiting update from Ohio State

A noon kickoff against a team that went 2-10 last year was not going to draw many high-profile recruits, but OSU 2023, four-star offensive line commitment Joshua Padilla out of Huber Heights Wayne is among those on hand today.

What is the Ohio State score at halftime?

Ohio State leads the Red Wolves of Arkansas State at intermission by a score of 24-9.

Michael Hall thunders into the ASU backfield

On fourth down, Michael Hall gives OSU the ball back by blowing up his block and then tackling Arkansas State's James Blackman (practically one-handed) for an 8-yard sack. It gives the Buckeyes the ball back with 44 seconds until halftime.

It was Hall's second tackle for loss this afternoon.

OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. strikes again, score: Ohio State 24, Arkansas State 9

Marvin Harrison has his second touchdown of the game and his third 40-plus catch of the game. He ran 42 yards on a post route and received the ball in the end zone to extend OSU's lead.

Overall, he has four catches for 137 yards.

Ohio State can't make stop on fourth down, score: Ohio State 17, Arkansas State 9

Given an opportunity to stop ASU with fourth-and-one on the OSU 30, the Buckeyes gave up a 15-yard play with 5-6, 155-pound wide receiver Champ Flemings carrying the ball. Arkansas State ended up scoring a 34-yard field goal four plays later.

Flemings has six catches for 86 yards and two rushes for an additional 20 yards.

During that series, J.K. Johnson saw some snaps, rotating in for Denzel Burke, who we noted earlier was struggling.

Rough day for Denzel Burke, score: Ohio State 17, Arkansas State 6

OSU's Denzel Burke was victimized on a 58-yard pass play that set up an Arkansas State 38-yard field goal. It was a pass interference call on Burke that set up the Red Wolves' first score of the day.

Burke beaten deep, Arkansas State with the long pass to the OSU 11. 58-yarder. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) September 10, 2022

OSU gets stopped at the 6-yard line, score: Ohio State 17, Arkansas State 3

Ohio State made it as far as the Red Wolves' 6-yard line before three C.J. Stroud incompletions and an illegal formation penalty combined to stall the Buckeyes. Noah Ruggles made a 24-yard field goal to end the drive.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has another big play, TreVeyon Henderson scores, Ohio State 14, Arkansas State 3

Marvin Harrison already has two catches of 40-plus yards. His most recent was a 45-yard grab that set up an eventual TreVeyon Henderson 8-yard touchdown.

OSU already flagged for 3 penalties already, score: Ohio State 7, Arkansas State 3

Because of an unsportsmanlike penalty on Xavier Johnson, Arkansas State started their most recent drive at their 32-yard line. Their drive was extended when Denzel Burke was flagged for pass interference on a third-down play when the Red Wolves had 11 yards to go. (A second pass interference call on Burke a couple of plays later was declined.) It all added up to Arkansas State scoring a 29-yard field goal. As mentioned below, OSU was also whistled today for a penalty that called back a punt-return touchdown. Coach Ryan Day is undoubtedly seeing red over all the yellow laundry.

Ohio State punt return touchdown called back

Emeka Egbuka ran a punt back 78 yards for a score, but it was called back for a leaping penalty on Teradja Mitchell. That would have been OSU's first punt-return touchdown since 2014.

Marvin Harrison Jr. gets OSU on the board, score: Ohio State 7, Arkansas State 0

Ohio State capped a 96-yard drive with a 42-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr. His touchdown, scored after a patient crossing route, put the Buckeyes up 7-0. The drive also featured a 41-yard run by TreVeyon Henderson.

Ohio State's Week 2 game kicks off

Ohio State wins toss and defers. ASU will receive, and OSU will defend the south end-zone.

Who are today's officials?

For Ohio State, Arkansas State Referee: David Siegle Umpire: Tony Smith Linesman: Kristopher Loving, Sr., Line Judge: Samuel Mattaway Back Judge: Damon Wilcox Field Judge: Jim Wojcikiewicz Side Judge: Steven Verbridge Center Judge: Chris La Mange

Luke Wypler lining up at center for Ohio State, Josh Proctor warming up with the ones

Seen in a walking boot following OSU's game against Notre Dame, Luke Wypler was lining up with the first-team offensive line in warmups. Safety Josh Proctor, who saw his playing time limited after giving up a 54-yard reception to the Fighting Irish's Lorenzo Styles Jr. a week ago was working out as a first-team safety.

Ohio State's Jaxson Smith-Njigba not in uniform

The rest of the team is warming up, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in a sweatsuit watching. More than that, he appears to have a slight limp. Don't expect the Buckeye receiver to play today.

OSU's Jaxson Smith-Njigba a question mark, Julian Fleming sitting out warmups

Receiver Julian Fleming, who was listed as a game-time decision, is sitting out with the rest of the receivers going through pregame drills. No word on the team's other game-time decision; Jaxon Smith-Njigba doesn't appear to have come out on the field yet.

What Arkansas State did in Week 1

Arkansas State was all over Grambling State in Week 1.

The Red Wolves beat Grambling State 58-3 at home, recording 572 yards of offense — 233 yards passing and 339 yards rushing — along with 34 first downs. Arkansas State averaged 7.2 yards on 80 offensive plays.

On defense, the Red Wolves allowed nine first downs, 102 yards and three points against the Tigers, which allowed an average of two yards per play.

What Ohio State did in Week 1

Ohio State opened the 2022 season with a top-five win.

Hosting No. 5 Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium, the then-No. 2 Buckeyes earned a 21-10 victory, allowing only 10 points: the least amount of points allowed in a season opener since 2016 against Bowling Green. Ohio State also allowed only 253 yards of offense — 177 passing yards and 76 rushing yards.

On offense, while quarterback C.J. Stroud’s 223 passing yards were the second-fewest of any start in his Ohio State career, the Buckeyes showed a bit of life in the run game, with running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan WIlliams combining for 175 rushing yards on 29 carries.

ESPN's 'College GameDay:' Ohio State will be 'fine'

While Ohio State did not cover its 17.5-point spread against Notre Dame, the crew on ESPN's "College GameDay" feels the Buckeyes will be fine moving forward.

"I think Ohio State's always going to be Ohio State," former Indianapolis Colts punter and ESPN college football analyst Pat McAfee said. "Ohio State's going to be great.

"I have no worries about the Ohio State."

Which NFL scouts are attending the Ohio State, Arkansas State game?

After last week's game in which there were scouts from 27 different teams watching the Ohio State, Notre Dame game, there's naturally been a dropoff this week. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders have reserved seats for their scouts today.

Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Game-time decisions

Ohio State could be two wide receivers short in its matchup with Arkansas State Saturday.

Both Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are game-time decisions for the Buckeyes' second game of the 2022 season against the Red Wolves.

Smith-Njigba missed most of the Buckeyes' win against the Fighting Irish after absorbing a hard hit from safety Brandon Joseph in the second series, catching two passes for three yards.

Day said Smith-Njigba will need to be 100% to be available this week.

“We will not bring him back if there’s any risk of him getting hurt in the future,” Day said.

Fleming was a game-time decision prior to Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame after he "tweaked something," but did not play. Coach Ryan Day said Tuesday he was hopeful that Fleming could return to the field ahead of Arkansas State.

Wide receiver Kamryn Babb, cornerback Jordan Hancock, cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar, linebacker Mitchell Melton and running back Evan Pryor were all listed as unavailable for Ohio State ahead of Arkansas State.

What time does Ohio State play Arkansas State?

Kickoff: Noon, Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

What channel is the Ohio State game on this week against Arkansas State?

The Buckeyes play the Red Wolves at noon on Big Ten Network. It is the first OSU game on the Big Network this season.

Who is announcing the Ohio State game?

The broadcast team of Mark Followill, former Ohio State Buckeye Joshua Perry and Elise Menaker are on the call.

The Big Ten Network announcers in 2022 are:

Brandon Gaudin - Joshua Perry/Jake Butt - Rick Pizzo

Mark Followill/Cory Provus - Matt Millen - Elise Menaker

Lisa Byington - Anthony Herron - Meghan McKeown/Krystle Rich

Additional Play-by-Play Announcers: Chris Vosters, Jason Ross Jr., Joe Beninati, Matt Schumacker

Additional Analysts: J Leman, Matt McGloin, Brock Vereen

Additional Reporters: Brooke Fletcher, Shane Sparks and Emily Ehman

Ohio State football radio play-by-play information

Ohio State football is on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Ohio State football schedule 2022

