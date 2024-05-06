Ohio State football hosted a surprise 5-star offensive tackle over this weekend

Ohio State football has a massive need for offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting cycle and one of its top targets was on campus this weekend.

David Sanders Jr., the 2025 North Carolina offensive tackle made the trip to Columbus this past weekend, a visit that many did not see coming. The nations No. 2 overall prospect and top offensive tackle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a priority Buckeye recruit, so this unofficial visit is extremely promising.

Ohio State has not been viewed as the leader for Sanders Jr., but after this weekend that might be changing. He has scheduled an official visit as well, with that trip coming the weekend of June 21st.

Five-Star Plus+ OT David Sanders is visiting Ohio State this weekend, reports @SWiltfong_🌰 The visit is Sanders' second in two months to Columbus. Read: https://t.co/qFyATkiNio pic.twitter.com/b5x0VNclGd — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 5, 2024

This is a big development as right now the Buckeyes have just one tackle committed in the class, Carter Lowe. Pairing those two would be a dream scenario for Ohio State.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire