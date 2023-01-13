All Ohio State football freshmen early enrollees for 2023
What used to be a rarity in college football has turned into almost the norm. Kids are wanted to get a jump on their college careers these days, so rather than waiting until the fall to arrive on campus wet behind the ears, a lot enroll early in January and get into the conditioning and offseason programs to get whatever advantage they can.
The Ohio State football program has had a ton of early enrollees over the last few years and that hasn’t changed this January. All told, 11 of the 20 players that committed during the early signing period along with one preferred walk-on arrived on campus on Monday to start the college portion of their lives.
We thought you might be interested in the OSU players that are already on campus, so we have each of them for you here in a listicle format.
Noah Rogers, Wide Receiver
Recruiting Bio
Measurables: 6-foot, 2-inches, 180-pounds
From: Rolesville | Rolesville, NC
247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 9 rated WR and No. 50 overall
Bryson Rodgers, Wide Receiver
Recruiting Bio
Measurables: 6-foot, 175-pounds
From: Wiregrass Ranch | Wesley Chapel, FL
247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 45 rated WR and No. 325 overall
Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 185 pounds
From | IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida
247Sports Composite | No. 10 WR and No. 61 overall
Jelani Thurman, Tight End
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 230 pounds
From | Langston Hughes | Fairburn, Georgia
247Sports Composite | No. 2 TE and No. 99 overall
Luke Montgomery, Offensive Lineman
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 270 pounds
From | Findlay | Findlay, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 4 OT and No. 45 overall
Joshua Padilla, Offensive Lineman
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6 feet, 4 inches, 265 pounds
From | Wayne | Dayton, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 10 interior OL and No. 217 overall
Austin Siereveld, Qffensive Lineman
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 320 pounds
From | Lakota East | Middletown, Ohio
247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 12 interior OL and No. 247 overall
Miles Walker, Offensive Lineman
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 260 pounds
From | Brunswick School | Greenwich, Connecticut
247Sports Composite | No. 34 OT and No. 485 overall
Will Smith Jr., Defensive Lineman
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 260 pounds
From | Dublin Coffman | Dublin, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 36 DL and No. 260 overall
Malik Hartford, Safety
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 175 pounds
From | Lakota West | West Chester, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 10 S and No. 162 overall
Jermaine Matthews, Cornerback
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6 feet, 175 pounds
From | Winton Woods | Cincinnati, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 16 CB and No. 136 overall
Willtrell Hartson, Running Back - Preferred Walk-On
Recruiting Bio
Measurables | 6 feet, 175 pounds
From | Washington | Massillon, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 89 RB and No. 1315 overall