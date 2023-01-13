All Ohio State football freshmen early enrollees for 2023

What used to be a rarity in college football has turned into almost the norm. Kids are wanted to get a jump on their college careers these days, so rather than waiting until the fall to arrive on campus wet behind the ears, a lot enroll early in January and get into the conditioning and offseason programs to get whatever advantage they can.

The Ohio State football program has had a ton of early enrollees over the last few years and that hasn’t changed this January. All told, 11 of the 20 players that committed during the early signing period along with one preferred walk-on arrived on campus on Monday to start the college portion of their lives.

We thought you might be interested in the OSU players that are already on campus, so we have each of them for you here in a listicle format.

Noah Rogers, Wide Receiver

The pride and joy of the 919, he dominated the competition in the Triangle. Now he’s looking to feast on Big Ten secondaries.The best from the Tarheel state is headed north. The kid from Raleigh, welcome to The Brotherhood Noah Rogers.#CHO23N | @noah1rogers pic.twitter.com/D1Jt82d86i — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-foot, 2-inches, 180-pounds

From: Rolesville | Rolesville, NC

247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 9 rated WR and No. 50 overall

Bryson Rodgers, Wide Receiver

Blink and you will miss him.The kid from Warren, OH is due for a homecoming. Always been about the scarlet & grey from the start, he’s ready to leave his mark as one of the best from the Buckeye state to do it. Welcome to The Brotherhood Bryson Rodgers#CHO23N | @IBryson13 pic.twitter.com/E1rGRr6R1c — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-foot, 175-pounds

From: Wiregrass Ranch | Wesley Chapel, FL

247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 45 rated WR and No. 325 overall

Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver

As smooth as the jazz music that his hometown is known for. The kid from Chicago is on the way back to the Midwest ready to rewrite Big Ten and Buckeye record books. Welcome to The Brotherhood Carnell Tate#CHO23N | @carnelltate_ pic.twitter.com/9a37MuU0XM — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 185 pounds

From | IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida

247Sports Composite | No. 10 WR and No. 61 overall

Jelani Thurman, Tight End

He leaps tall buildings and moves immovable objects. The Buckeyes next hero will trade in his spidey suit for the scarlet and grey. The kid from Michigan is coming to Columbus to use his powers with the good guys. Welcome to The Brotherhood Jelani Thurman#CHO23N | @jelani3345 pic.twitter.com/b4i81beS0u — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 230 pounds

From | Langston Hughes | Fairburn, Georgia

247Sports Composite | No. 2 TE and No. 99 overall

Luke Montgomery, Offensive Lineman

The Buckeyes are at their best when the best stay home. The kid from Findlay, OH is ready to protect the blindside and be a nightmare for opposing defensive lineman. Welcome to The Brotherhood Luke Montgomery#CHO23N | @lukeMonty8 pic.twitter.com/xaFfAYJZ5V — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 270 pounds

From | Findlay | Findlay, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 4 OT and No. 45 overall

Joshua Padilla, Offensive Lineman

The gem of the “Gem City”, Mr. All-State himself is locked in and ready to set the tone as the future of the Buckeye offensive line. Welcome to The Brotherhood Josh Padilla#CHO23N | @JoshuaPadilla66 pic.twitter.com/XfuMxX0Tam — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 4 inches, 265 pounds

From | Wayne | Dayton, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 10 interior OL and No. 217 overall

Austin Siereveld, Qffensive Lineman

The kid from Liberty Township, OH won’t have to go far for his next home. He’s bringing all the physicality and toughness to Columbus and representing the Buckeye State at the highest level. Welcome to The Brotherhood Austin Siereveld#CHO23N | @SiereveldAustin pic.twitter.com/Mlb0TWVmhj — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 320 pounds

From | Lakota East | Middletown, Ohio

247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 12 interior OL and No. 247 overall

Miles Walker, Offensive Lineman

Steady as they come and trained to go, all the kid from Greenwich, CT knows is work. He cant wait to clear paths and keep QB1 upright. He’s ready leave an unforgettable legacy in the scarlet and grey. Welcome to The Brotherhood Miles Walker#CHO23N | @mileswalker76 pic.twitter.com/fXXZbJkkpZ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 260 pounds

From | Brunswick School | Greenwich, Connecticut

247Sports Composite | No. 34 OT and No. 485 overall

Will Smith Jr., Defensive Lineman

The hometown hero is ready to take on the mantle and continue the legacy. A buckeye through and through, the pride of Dublin is raring to get after opposing QBs. Welcome to The Brotherhood Will Smith Jr.#CHO23N |@iwillsmithjr pic.twitter.com/pEElfKVSsJ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 260 pounds

From | Dublin Coffman | Dublin, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 36 DL and No. 260 overall

Malik Hartford, Safety

The Ohio co-defensive player of the year has been waiting to become a Buckeye his entire life. The kid from West Chester, OH is bringing his hard hat and the boom to Columbus to get to work. Welcome to The Brotherhood Malik Hartford#CHO23N | @MalikHartford pic.twitter.com/HRJqa2m8Je — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 175 pounds

From | Lakota West | West Chester, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 10 S and No. 162 overall

Jermaine Matthews, Cornerback

A Winton Woods legend. He’s got Championship pedigree, dominated his contemporaries, and he is O-H-I-O as they come. The kid from Cincinnati is on his way north to bring the juice to the Buckeye faithful. Welcome to The Brotherhood Jermaine Mathews Jr#CHO23N | @Jr2Maine pic.twitter.com/PdNtmV7t9I — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 175 pounds

From | Winton Woods | Cincinnati, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 16 CB and No. 136 overall

Willtrell Hartson, Running Back - Preferred Walk-On

UPDATE: 3⭐️ RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State Hartson is an instate Prospect from Massillon Washington Hs and fills the need of RB for Ohio State in the Class of 2023 Welcome @x_trell4 to THE BROTHERHOOD pic.twitter.com/JIkDWUza4Z — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) December 24, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 175 pounds

From | Washington | Massillon, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 89 RB and No. 1315 overall

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire