Ohio State football coach Larry Johnson responds to negative recruiting against him

It has been a common theme for Ohio State football recruiting opponents to use defensive line coach, Larry johnson’s age, and potential retirement as a negative recruiting ploy.

As we all have seen, Johnson hasn’t retired and doesn’t plan on going anywhere aside from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for the time being. The Hall of Fame coach met with the media on Tuesday and the throng asked him about others teams selling recruits false information.

Johnson spoke about telling the truth to recruits, he’s chasing greatness with his players, not money. He’s not going to lure a prospect to Columbus and then retire, that is not his style.

"I'm not gonna recruit a guy and takeoff, that's not my character. I'm not chasing money, I'm chasing greatness with my players" Larry Johnson talked about rumors around his retirement this year. His answer was simple but says a lot, He's honest and will be here for his guys: pic.twitter.com/2LjTqzyFiX — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 26, 2024

It’s great to see Johnson being adamant about staying in Columbus, coaching the Buckeye defensive line and developing young ment.

