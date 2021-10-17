Ohio State climbs yet again in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Breaking news:

The Ohio State football team might have been idle this past week, but with all the chaos still taking place across the college football landscape, the Buckeyes again climbed in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. In fact, the Buckeyes have now moved back into the top five for the first time since the week prior to the game against Oregon.

OSU has continued to look more like the OSU teams of the past with a more consistent and explosive offense along with an improving defense. The result has been three straight impressive wins, with plenty of tests still ahead.

The top ten has changed yeat again, with Georgia, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, and Alabama appearing ahead of the Buckeyes, and Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Oklahoma State, and Oregon rounding out the top ten.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Ranking

Team

1.

Georgia

2.

Oklahoma

3.

Cincinnati

4.

Alabama

5.

Ohio State

6.

Michigan

7.

Michigan State

8.

Penn State

9.

Oklahoma State

10.

Oregon

11.

Iowa

12.

Ole Miss

13.

Notre Dame

14.

Kentucky

15.

Wake Forest

16.

Coastal Carolina

17.

Texas A&M

18.

NC State

19.

SMU

20.

Baylor

21.

San Diego State

22.

Auburn

23.

Pittsburgh

24.

Clemson

25.

Texas-San Antonio

Schools Dropped Out

No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State.

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.

