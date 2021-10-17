Ohio State climbs yet again in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
The Ohio State football team might have been idle this past week, but with all the chaos still taking place across the college football landscape, the Buckeyes again climbed in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. In fact, the Buckeyes have now moved back into the top five for the first time since the week prior to the game against Oregon.
OSU has continued to look more like the OSU teams of the past with a more consistent and explosive offense along with an improving defense. The result has been three straight impressive wins, with plenty of tests still ahead.
The top ten has changed yeat again, with Georgia, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, and Alabama appearing ahead of the Buckeyes, and Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Oklahoma State, and Oregon rounding out the top ten.
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Ranking
Team
1.
2.
3.
Cincinnati
4.
5.
Ohio State
6.
7.
8.
9.
Oklahoma State
10.
11.
Iowa
12.
Ole Miss
13.
14.
Kentucky
15.
Wake Forest
16.
Coastal Carolina
17.
Texas A&M
18.
NC State
19.
SMU
20.
Baylor
21.
San Diego State
22.
Auburn
23.
Pittsburgh
24.
Clemson
25.
Texas-San Antonio
Schools Dropped Out
No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State.
Others Receiving Votes
Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.
