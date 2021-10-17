Ohio State climbs yet again in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Ohio State football team might have been idle this past week, but with all the chaos still taking place across the college football landscape, the Buckeyes again climbed in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. In fact, the Buckeyes have now moved back into the top five for the first time since the week prior to the game against Oregon.

OSU has continued to look more like the OSU teams of the past with a more consistent and explosive offense along with an improving defense. The result has been three straight impressive wins, with plenty of tests still ahead.

The top ten has changed yeat again, with Georgia, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, and Alabama appearing ahead of the Buckeyes, and Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Oklahoma State, and Oregon rounding out the top ten.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Ranking Team 1. Georgia 2. Oklahoma 3. Cincinnati 4. Alabama 5. Ohio State 6. Michigan 7. Michigan State 8. Penn State 9. Oklahoma State 10. Oregon 11. Iowa 12. Ole Miss 13. Notre Dame 14. Kentucky 15. Wake Forest 16. Coastal Carolina 17. Texas A&M 18. NC State 19. SMU 20. Baylor 21. San Diego State 22. Auburn 23. Pittsburgh 24. Clemson 25. Texas-San Antonio

Schools Dropped Out

No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State.

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.

