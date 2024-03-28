Ohio State basketball sees its first player enter the transfer portal

It was inevitable that the Ohio State basketball team would see a player enter the transfer portal, and that’s exactly what happened on Thursday.

Sophomore guard, Bowen Hardman, has put himself into the portal after a season that saw him play sparingly. He played in 18 games averaging 4.3 minutes in those contests. Hardman shot well from beyond the arc, hitting 9-of-21 attempts, but just couldn’t scratch out a role with the team.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 160-pound Ohio native wasn’t seen as a big-time prospect coming out of high school, but did show enough for the Buckeyes to offer him a scholarship. Hardman moving on opens up a scholarship for another transfer if the program decides.

Driving, but can confirm Bowen Hardman is in the transfer portal. #ohiostate # — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) March 28, 2024

We wish Hardman the best of luck finding a new basketball home.

