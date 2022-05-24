Ohio State basketball learns opponent and world-famous venue for this year’s CBS Sports Classic

The CBS Sports Classic is still going strong. After missing out on last year’s event because of a rise in COVID-19 cases, Ohio State will play North Carolina in this year’s event. And this time, it’ll be in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden on December 17. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman first reported the news.

The CBS Sports Classic has been in place since 2014. It pits Ohio State, UCLA, North Carolina, and Kentucky in a four-team event with teams rotating around to play one game against another each year.

The Buckeyes were set to play the Wildcats last season but both that game and the North Carolina vs. UCLA game were shelved because of pandemic issues within the OSU and UCLA programs. Kentucky ended up facing North Carolina in a quick shell game to allow at least one game.

The CBS Sports Classic will take place on Dec. 17 and will be held at Madison Square Garden this season, source told @Stadium. Matchups: Kentucky vs. UCLA

UNC vs. Ohio State — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 21, 2022

The Buckeyes are 4-3 all-time in the event and hold a 0-2 record against the Tar Heels in the four-team format. Ohio State is just 2-11 against North Carolina all time but won the last matchup between the two programs 74-49 in Chapel Hill back in 2019.

List

Ranking the all-time winningest head coaches in Ohio State basketball history by number of wins

Ohio State basketball head coaches ranked by total career wins at OSU

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Download the USA TODAY SportsWire app to follow Buckeyes Wire and your other favorite teams in the Apple Store for iPhones and Google Play for Android devices.