Ohio State baseball beats Northwestern to take weekend series

The Ohio State baseball team assured itself a weekend series win over Northwestern by winning Friday and now Saturday. The Buckeyes got the bats going in front of the home crowd Saturday in a 14-6 win.

OSU scored the first eleven runs of the contest in the first four innings of the game before the Wildcats could even get things going. The Buckeyes put up four runs in the 1st inning, three in the 2nd, one in the 3rd inning, and three more in the 4th.

Northwestern finally tallied three runs in the top of the 5th inning but the outcome seemed to be set at that point. Ryan Miller led OSU at the plate with three hits and four RBIs.

Starting pitcher Colin Purcell (3-4) earned the win. He struck out one and gave up five runs on five hits in 6.0 innings pitched. Zach Brown struck out two and did not allow any hits in 2.0 scoreless innings of relief.

With the win, Ohio State improved its overall record to 26-22, and conference mark to 10-10. The Buckeyes will next be in action to finish up the series Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire