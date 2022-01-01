Ohio State availability report for Rose Bowl game vs. Utah

We now know who will be available and not available for the Rose Bowl game against Utah Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes will be without 22 players, including the four opt-outs that were announced earlier in the week. Those four players are Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Nicholas Petit-Frere, and Haskell Garrett

You had to wonder what the availability report would look like this week with the COVID-19 Omicron variant making life difficult again, but it looks like OSU is relatively healthy all things considered.

Ohio State never released information on why players are unavailable, so all we have to go with is a listing.

Ohio State availability report for Rose Bowl

Game-Time Decision

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Unavailable

QB JP Andrade

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Sevyn Banks

RB Marcus Crowley

S Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

OL Josh Fryar

DT Haskell Garrett

DT Antwuan Jackson Jr.

S Jaylen Johnson

LB Cade Kacherski

DT Jaden McKenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

G/C Harry Miller

LB Jalen Pace

DL Noah Potter

LB Cody Simon

DB Marcus Williamson

