Ohio State availability report for Rose Bowl game vs. Utah
We now know who will be available and not available for the Rose Bowl game against Utah Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes will be without 22 players, including the four opt-outs that were announced earlier in the week. Those four players are Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Nicholas Petit-Frere, and Haskell Garrett
You had to wonder what the availability report would look like this week with the COVID-19 Omicron variant making life difficult again, but it looks like OSU is relatively healthy all things considered.
Ohio State never released information on why players are unavailable, so all we have to go with is a listing.
NEXT … Complete Ohio State availability report for Rose Bowl game vs. Utah
Ohio State availability report for Rose Bowl
Game-Time Decision
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Unavailable
QB JP Andrade
WR Kamryn Babb
CB Sevyn Banks
RB Marcus Crowley
S Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
OL Josh Fryar
DT Haskell Garrett
DT Antwuan Jackson Jr.
S Jaylen Johnson
LB Cade Kacherski
DT Jaden McKenzie
LB Mitchell Melton
G/C Harry Miller
LB Jalen Pace
DL Noah Potter
LB Cody Simon
DB Marcus Williamson
List
Ohio State vs. Utah Buckeyes Wire staff predictions
List
Five reasons Ohio State beats Utah in the Rose Bowl
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.