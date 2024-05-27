Ohio State assistant James Laurinaitis ready to battle players in EA Sports College Football 25

It’s been more than a few years since we’ve all been able to play a college football video game, but that’s nearing an end very soon on a game console and high definition television of your choice near you soon.

That’s because EA Sports is ready to bring all the fun back with College Football 25 in mid-July and seemingly everyone is excited about it. In fact, you can count former All-American linebacker and current Ohio State assistant, James Laurinaitis, in that camp as well. He’s ready to show some of the current OSU players what it takes to dominate virtually.

While discussing the upcoming season recently on the local ESPN affiliate in Columbus, 97.1 “The Fan,” the conversation turned to College Football 25 and Laurinaitis wasn’t shy about his video gaming skills and how he used to dominate during his playing days and his willingness to do the same when the chance arises in the near future.

“I’m sure they have (a PlayStation5) in the Woody,” Laurinaitis said the “Bishop and Friends” radio show. “We’ll get the game there. And then I’ll have to teach these young kids a lesson.”

There has already been a bit of an unusual vibe coming from the official trailer of the game, seemingly trolling Ohio State with Kyle McCord in a Syracuse jersey, a stiff-armed broken tackle by Michigan running back Donovan Edwards on OSU safety Lathan Ransom, and even Illinois hoisting the “Illibuck Trophy” despite not winning the game against the Buckeyes since 2007.

“I did mention something to Lathan. I’ll just say that,” Laurinaitis said. “I just said ‘Wow, man. Wow.’

Laurinaitis said he did have a little rivalry with former Buckeye linebacker and current Notre Dame head coach, Marcus Freeman, often getting the best of him and leaving him a bit salty while playing previous versions of the college football EA Sports game.

“Marcus used to get upset that my speed was better than his,” Laurinaitis said. “I was like, ‘Don’t blame me. Blame the nerd who made it.’ ” The Little Animal went on to say that he used “to destroy” Freeman when they played.

James Laurinaitis is using EA Sports College Football 25 as fuel for Lathan Ransom, Ohio State https://t.co/I5EVem2GLT — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) May 26, 2024

As far as current Buckeyes, Laurinaitis looks forward to showing the young kids how it’s done, even if he has lost sight of the NFL Madden franchise still played today.

“Guys like C.J. Hicks brag about their Madden skills,” Laurinaitis said. “I’m like, ‘Look dude, I don’t have time for Madden anymore. What are we talking about?’ But when it comes to NCAA, yeah, that might be (what I should do).”

As a reminder, EA Sports College Football 25 is set for release on July 19. It will be available on the Playstation 5 and XBox Series X\S.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire