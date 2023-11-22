Ohio State alum Justin Fields gives prediction for showdown with Michigan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been at center stage in arguably the biggest rivalry in college football, and he’s offering his picks for Ohio State’s showdown with Michigan this weekend.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will square off with a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game, and quite possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff, on the line, and Fields is understandably biased for the contest.

“I have to go with my Buckeyes for sure. I think it’s going to be a close one,” he told media on Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Fields only got to play against Michigan once in his collegiate career, as the Buckeyes and Wolverines didn’t play during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. In that Nov. 2019 game, Fields threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns, and the Buckeyes picked up a win over Michigan as they propelled themselves to an undefeated regular season.

As for what he thinks will happen this Saturday, Fields is confident his Buckeyes will snap their two-game losing streak to the Wolverines, setting up a showdown with Iowa in Indianapolis next week.

“I think it’s going to be a lower-middle (scoring) game. I’d like us to win 24-14 or 24-17,” he said.

Both the Buckeyes and Wolverines are 11-0. Ohio State is No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and Michigan is just behind them at No. 3.

The two teams will square off at 11 a.m. Saturday.