O'Hearn homers as the Orioles rally past the White Sox 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) -- Ryan O’Hearn, Anthony Santander and Jordan Westburg homered during Baltimore's five-run eighth inning, and the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Saturday.

Adley Rutschman walked ahead of O'Hearn's seventh homer, a drive to right-center off Jordan Leasure. Ryan Mountcastle then singled against Michael Kopech (1-4) and Santander lifted the Orioles to a 4-3 lead with a shot to right for his ninth on the season.

After Colton Cowser struck out, Westburg tacked on his eighth homer. Baltimore had been held to just three singles before its big inning.

Dillon Tate (2-0) tossed 2 1/3 hitless innings, helping the Orioles improve to 3-3 on a seven-game trip. Cionel Pérez handled the ninth for his first save of the season.

The last-place White Sox wasted a sharp performance by Erick Fedde in the team's eighth loss in nine games. Fedde allowed three hits, struck out six and walked three in 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

Gavin Sheets drove in three runs for Chicago, and Nicky Lopez went 2 for 2 with a walk.

Orioles right-hander Albert Suárez allowed two hits -- both singles -- in four scoreless innings in his first start since April 28. He stepped in for Dean Kremer after the veteran right-hander went on the 15-day injured list on Friday because of a strained right triceps.

After Suárez departed, the White Sox got to Keegan Akin in the fifth. With two out and the bases loaded, Sheets made it 3-0 with a triple off the wall in right-center.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Rutschman was shaken up after he fouled a ball off his left leg in the ninth, but he stayed in the game. ... Manager Brandon Hyde had no update on LHP John Means (strained left forearm). Means was getting a second opinion on his injury. ... Minor league RHP Moisés Chace was released from a hospital after he got hurt when he collided with a baserunner while playing for High-A Aberdeen on Friday night. An evaluation and CT scans were negative for concussion or any fractures, and the Orioles said Chace is day to day.

White Sox: Rookie 3B Bryan Ramos was activated from the 10-day IL, and OF Zack DeLoach was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Ramos had been sidelined by a strained left quad.

UP NEXT

White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet has a 19-inning scoreless streak going into Sunday's start in the series finale. Crochet (5-4, 3.75 ERA) is 4-0 with a 0.39 ERA in four May starts. Right-hander Kyle Bradish (0-0, 2.41) makes his fifth start of the season for the Orioles.

