Oh, no! Tyrese Haliburton grabs his hamstring ... psych

Tyrese Haliburton has some fun with his recent injury issues.

The Indiana Pacers All-Star guard finished a dunk in the third quarter Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets, yelled and grabbed his left hamstring. He was also laughing.

Pascal Siakam led Haliburton with a pass after a steal that Haliburton sprinted to catch up to and dunk, giving the Pacers a 16-point lead.

After the basket, Charlotte called a timeout. Haliburton left the game with 17 points in 19 minutes.

Haliburton has been on a minutes restriction the past week after returning from a hamstring injury. He's trying to balance playing enough games to qualifying for All-NBA teams (as well as huge contract considerations) and remaining healthy for a potential playoff run.

A lesson in chemistry from 🧪 from Pascal to Tyrese! #Pacers



📺: Bally Sports | 📱: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/SpeDfMog0Y — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) February 5, 2024

