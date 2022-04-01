OG Chris Reed returns to Minnesota on two-year deal with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are adding another versatile offensive lineman to help with their interior protection and blocking problems up front. Former Minnesota State University standout Chris Reed is coming home after agreeing to a deal with the team.

The Vikings confirmed the deal on social media with the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reporting it being a two-year contract.

Reed has started in 29 of a possible 61 games in the NFL. He’ll be another body in training camp competing for snaps at the troubled right guard position, but he also has experience playing at left guard as well.

There’s the potential for him to slot into center, too, and possibly spell or perhaps even push Garrett Bradbury at training camp.

This signing comes after the Vikings have already added Jesse Davis and Austin Schlottmann.

Reed, who played for the Indianapolis Colts last season, is a former teammate of Vikings wideout Adam Thielen in college. After the signing, Thielen officially welcomed his former teammate back to Minnesota in a social media post.

The Vikings are hoping to improve along the offensive front after having the 23rd-ranked unit in the league in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.

