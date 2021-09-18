Official Michigan football Twitter trolls complaining fans

Many Michigan football fans weren’t pleased with the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Washington because the maize and blue dominated running the ball, while failing to pass much, if at all. Cade McNamara managed just 44 yards in Week 2 having gone 7-for-15, and despite the fact that Michigan averaged 6-plus yards per carry after 56 rushes, some fans were still upset at the lack of a passing game.

Turns out that Michigan football heard and responded in-kind.

Though the Wolverines passed the ball more in the first half — McNamara was 8-for-11 for 191 yards at halftime — it was the official Twitter account for the football team that let the fan base recognize the error of their ways. After an 87-yard touchdown pass to receiver Cornelius Johnson, the team tweeted the following.

yOu nEeD tO tHrOw tHe bALL mOrE! iight bet. 〽#GoBlue https://t.co/6rb4TvPWfn — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 18, 2021

Sure, those same fans are assuredly happy due to the Wolverines airing it out a little bit more, but it’s still a great troll baiting those who don’t understand that running the ball the way the team did a week ago is optimal football.

