It's official: Cody Bellinger is back for Dodgers

Bill Shaikin
·1 min read
The Dodgers&#39; Cody Bellinger walks off the field with manager Dave Roberts and a trainer after he was injured April 5, 2021.
Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger walks off the field with manager Dave Roberts and a trainer after he was injured during a game April 5. Bellinger is back in the lineup Saturday for the first time since then. (Associated Press)

Cody Bellinger is expected to start for the Dodgers on Saturday for the first time in almost two months.

The Dodgers activated Bellinger and utilityman Zack McKinstry from the injured list Saturday. Bellinger, the 2019 National League most valuable player, suffered a hairline fracture in his left leg during a game against the Oakland Athletics on April 5.

McKinstry has not played since April 20 because of a strained oblique muscle.

The Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. The teams are tied for second place in the NL West, 1 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres.

Bellinger started each of the Dodgers' first four games in center field before his injury, and manager Dave Roberts said he plans to start Bellinger there on Saturday. In his absence, the Dodgers started Chris Taylor there 29 times, Mookie Betts 13 times, DJ Peters four times, and AJ Pollock once.

To make room for Bellinger and McKinstry, the Dodgers optioned Peters and infielder Sheldon Neuse to triple-A Oklahoma City.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

