It’s official, Aaron Donald is a USC Trojan football fan

Saturday marked the third practice of USC spring camp. It was closed to the media, but apparently open to future NFL Hall of Fame members. USC’s senior associate athletic director for football, Dave Emerick, posted a selfie with arguably the best defensive tackle in NFL history.

“As long as this ‘D’ line has Coach Henny, they gonna be great. They are going to be a great D-line,” Aaron Donald said at practice on Saturday. “They are going to be technically sound. There’s going to be a bunch of dawgs flying around — playing mean, playing fast man, and um, the chemistry they’re going to have together, as a group, with Coach Henny there … it’s going to be like no other man, they’re going to have a lot of success, man. As long as they have Coach Henny, I know from personal experience. Seeing what he did with our group, with me personally, I’ve got nothing but love for Coach Henny. That’s why we down here every day supporting him. I’m just going to be watching from the sidelines, being a fan.”

The last line might be an answer to the hopeful speculation by Trojan fans and media that Donald would find his way onto the staff in an official capacity. While we won’t see coach Donald anytime soon, it’s likely we will see him supporting the Trojans as long as Coach Henny is at USC.

