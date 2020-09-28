Offensive line once again dominates the Browns’ top PFF grades

It’s becoming a weekly theme for the Cleveland Browns. The Pro Football Focus grades for the team’s 34-20 win over Washington in Week 3 reflect very highly on the Cleveland offensive line, just as they did in the first two weeks.

Three of the Browns’ top four offensive grades from PFF in Week 3 went to offensive linemen.

Only WR Odell Beckham Jr. worked his way into the top foursome, scoring a season-high 76.6 in the game. Fellow wideout Jarvis Landry rounds out the top five with a 73.0 grade.

On defense, Myles Garrett’s dominant performance shot to the top of the PFF scores. Garrett earned a 91.0 overall grade and a 91.4 pass rush grade.

Linebacker B.J. Goodson parlayed his best game in a Browns uniform into a strong 84.4 overall grade. Most of that came from a 90.8 mark in coverage that was helped by an interception. CB Kevin Johnson, in his Browns debut, was the only other Cleveland defender to top the 70.0 overall mark.

At the other end of the grading scale…