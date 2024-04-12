OFA Laxmen rebound; Potsdam outscores Lady Devils

Apr. 12—OFA wasted no time negotiating a rebound from an opening season loss to Massena as they hosted St. Lawrence Central in Thursday's NAC Boys Lacrosse action.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 6-2 first quarter lead and goaltender Jackson Thornhill made only one save in the first half where the Blue Devils took an 11-5 lead and went on to generate 41 shots at goal in a 15-9 win.

"Our ball controll was much better than our first game when we lost to Massena. We played well and the guys did a nice job trying to set up our reserves for a goal," said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.

"It was a nice bounce back game."

The Devils also scored off assists on nine of their goals with Theodore Hewko delivering four goals and four assists and Aiden O'Neil scoring four times with two assists. Nate Irvine produced three goals with one assist followed by Jack Morley with one goal and one assist, Ty Jacobs with two goals, Kaden Bogard with one goal and Brandy Bullock with one assist.

Jackson Thornhill stopped six shots in the win and Tyler Tarasek finished with 21 saves and after handling 11 chances in the first quarter.

OFA's Jackson Thornhill finished with six saves in a solid effort enhanced by quick clearing passes to start transition attacks."

"Their goalie had a good game. He does a nice job making himself bigger in goal. Jackson Thornhill playing well for us a freshman and he is working hard at covering more space in front the net."

Merrick Frary with three goals and Charlie Dow with two goals and one assist led the 0-3 Larries who also received one goal and assist from Gage Lamb, Connor Provost, Kamden Coughlin and Damien Ashley. Josh Allen also scored.

GIRLS SOCCER

Potsdam 15 — OFA 9: Brooke Irvine and Mia Jeneault combined for four and three goals and Ella Ramsell connected for two leading a strong offensive effort by the Blue Devils. But the Stoners countered with a a seven-player scoring parade led by Emma Field with four goals and four assists.

Alexis Smith scored three times followed by Rylie Bicknell with two goals and one assist and Danielle Emerson (1 assist), Evie Stickney, Kenneie Moore and Emily Quinell also scored.

OFA keeper Abby Williams made five saves and Katherine Ewy of Potsdam stopped one one.

SR 17 — Canton 10: The Shamrocks finished the game on a 10-3 run breaking away from a 7-7 halftime tie. Anastasia Terrance led the winners with five goals and on assist followed by Mya Cree and Azalea Lazore with three goals. Vi Coburn tallied four goals with three assists for Canton and Olivia Francey tallied four goals.