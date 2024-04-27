OFA laxmen gain anther bounce back win

Apr. 27—Resiliency continued to be strength for the OFA Boys Lacrosse team on Friday night. The Devils showed the ability to bounce back from a loss for the third time in the current NAC season gaining a 15-2 victory over Saranac Lake-Lake Placid.

"We played well today, and came out much better than we did against Canton," said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.

Nine players made offensive contributions and goaltender Andrew Bertram turned in a strong game filling in for Jackson Thornhill who is sidelined with a wrist injury.

"We are not sure when Jackson will be back and Andrew is playing pretty well. He is improving all of the time," added Coach Roddy.

Bertram stopped five shots and proved to be very comfortable getting involved in the breakouts.

The trio of Aidan O'Neil (4 goals, 2 assists), Theordore Hewko (3-1) and Nate Irvine (3-1) led the offense which also included two goals and one assist by Ty Jacobs and two by Chris Jacobs. Bryan Doser tallied a goal with an assist, Austin Thornhill scored and Tanner Fonda picked up an assist.

Kellen Duffy and Scottie Nicholas scored for Saranac Lake-Lake Placid and Mike Denkenbarger passed out an assist in support of Charlie Wilson's 15 saves.