Observations of Cincinnati Bearcats loss vs. No. 5 Houston in Big 12 basketball

Coming into Saturday's late afternoon affair with No. 5 Houston, the Cincinnati Bearcats were the only Big 12 team not favored on their home floor. Say what you want, but Las Vegas is in business for a reason.

UC scratched back at halftime and led by as many as seven early in the second half, but the Cougars proved worthy of their ranking, holding off the Bearcats 67-62. UC beat the morning 5.5-point spread but not Kelvin Sampson's team.

Redshirt senior J'Wan Roberts led the Cougars with 20 points, while Jamal Shead finished with 16. Houston only outshot the Bearcats 39% to 37% but outrebounded them 41-34. It was only the third time this season the taller Bearcats were beaten on the boards. The other two games were also Big 12 games, a win vs. TCU and a loss vs. Oklahoma.

The Bearcats were led by Dan Skillings Jr. with 13 points. John Newman III had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and Jizzle James added 10 points.

UC got as close as 61-59 with 1:41 to go on two free throws by Jamille Reynolds. Houston was able to close out from there 6-3 to go to 21-3 (8-3 Big 12). UC drops to 15-8 (4-6 Big 12).

It's been over four years and now 10 games since Cincinnati Bearcat basketball defeated Houston, dating back to their American Athletic Conference days. The sold-out crowd at Fifth Third Arena was electric when UC wiped out a 13-point first-half deficit, but the Houston defense is often like trying to find the ball against a giant octopus.

Houston came into the game allowing just over 54 points per game while topping all of NCAA Division I basketball in field goal defense, turnover margin and scoring margin.

Attendance, was 12, 715, the largest home crowd since the renovation of the arena.

Droughts

Largely due to defense, the Bearcats had a lengthy scoring drought in the middle of the second half that allowed Houston to extend its lead after gaining back in the first five minutes of the stanza. After being up as many as 13 in the first half and clawing back, UC was again down nine when Day Day Thomas stopped a six-minute skid with a layup to get UC within 52-45.

Cougars answer UC run

The Bearcats had a 6-0 run to go up 38-31 on Houston less than three minutes into the second half. Houston stormed back with a 9-0 run of their own to tighten up the game. At the second half under-12 minute timeout, the Cougars led 44-40 after a 13-2 run spanning over five minutes.

Script-flipping

Down 19-6 with just under 13 minutes to play in the opening period, UC outscored Houston 26-10, including a 15-2 run before the half. In that time they outrebounded the Cougars 16-10. The Cougars got a basket from J'Wan Roberts before the half to go to the locker room one of their last 13. UC led 32-29 at the break. It was only the second time all season Houston had been down at halftime. The others were at Iowa State and at Kansas.

Board game dominated by Houston from start

By the under 12-minute media timeout the Cougars had a ridiculous 11-1 advantage on the boards. They actually had eight rebounds before Jamille Reynolds pulled down the first nearly five minutes into the game. As advertised, the Cougars came out scrapping, swatting and contesting anything in black.

Coaching milestone

Saturday was 68-year-old Kelvin Sampson's 1,100th career game dating back to Montana Tech in 1981. His other stops were Washington State, Oklahoma and Indiana.

Full squad

Though maybe still not at 100% health, the Bearcats had their full contingent of players Saturday for the first time since the Dec. 16 Dayton game at Heritage Bank Center. C.J. Fredrick played his first game since the Dec. 22 Stetson contest entering with 11:29 remaining in the first half.

League foes for a 4th time

Now Big 12 rivals, UC and Houston were previously in the Missouri Valley Conference, Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference. The Bearcats won 27 of the first 28 matchups between 1957-2016 until the recent streak by Sampson's Cougars.

Next game

The Bearcats next scheduled rock fight comes Tuesday when 14th-ranked Iowa State, one of the teams that defeated Houston, comes to Fifth Third Arena for a 7 p.m. tip. The Cyclones defeated TCU 71-59 Saturday.

4-star football commit

Thursday, UC received a commit from 2025 running back Zion Johnson from Covington, Georgia. He ran for 1,641 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior and has 3,052 rushing yards in his career at Newton High School. Johnson also had offers from Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee, USF and Virginia.

Matinee

The UC women lost their Big 12 home game with BYU Saturday, 69-57 snapping a two-game win streak. Jillian Hayes led with 16 points in the defeat for 12-11 UC.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Analysis: Cincinnati Bearcats lose vs. No. 5 Houston in Big 12