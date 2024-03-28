Oakland basketball star Trey Townsend to declare for NBA draft

Trey Townsend, the Horizon League MVP and man now affectionately known as "Mr. Oakland" due to his lifelong ties to the program, has decided to forego his final year of eligibility and enter his name into the 2024 NBA draft, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Free Press on Thursday.

Townsend can still return to college next season, as long as he withdrawals by June 16.

Townsend, the son of Skip Townsend, one of longtime coach Greg Kampe's first recruits to Rochester in the late 1980s, and his mother, Nicole Leigh, who also played basketball during her collegiate days for the Grizzlies, was a relative unknown a month ago, before he burst onto the scene in the Horizon League championship game, and even more on the national radar in the NCAA tournament.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Trey Townsend (4) shoots the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Townsend, who averaged a career-high 17.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season, put up a career-high 38 points with 13 rebounds in that title game against Milwaukee, then continued his legendary story the following weekend.

Though Jack Gohlke became the folk hero when 14-seed Oakland upset 3-seed Kentucky last Thrusday at PPG Paints Arena in downtown Pittsburgh; there's no question it wouldn't have happened without Townsend. The 6-foot-6 power forward put up 17 points and 12 rebounds and held his own against Kentucky's front court of Tre Mitchell and Zvonimir Ivisic.

He followed that up with an even bigger performance, when he scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a heartbreaking Round of 32 loss to N.C. State in overtime, 79-73.

On Thursday, when Oakland had a season-ending ceremony at the O'Rena, and Kampe as well as players like Townsend, Gohlke, Chris Conway and DQ Cole thanked fans for their support during the recent run, Townsend was said to be undecided, however a person close to Townsend's camp said the plans are in place to begin pursuing the next steps of his career.

"He will get to do some work for some teams, show them what he can do," one source was told of Townsend's next steps. "Not sure if he's NBA, he could be G League and get a contract, but then he has to decide.

"If he opts out, he will go into the (transfer) portal and see how much he's worth, what he can get, where there's a fit and go from there."

Mar 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Trey Townsend (4) drives to the basket against North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Mohamed Diarra (23) during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It's not that Oakland is 100% out of the question, but it's quite unlikely given there simply are not the same funds to match what's at the next level, or in a power five program that has its NIL funding ducks in a row.

Speaking of which, both of the top programs in his home state have come up as potential transfer destinations for the Oxford native − U-M needs to put nearly a full roster together, while MSU and Tom Izzo just saw this past season what happens when not active enough in the portal. While each does appear to be in play should Townsend opt out of the draft and play out his final year of collegiate eligibility, do not be surprised if more schools come calling beyond those in just the mitten.

"It won't just be Michigan and Michigan State," the source said. "I mean, you saw what he did against Kentucky, then N.C. State, 30 and 13? He beat the crap out of them. I wouldn't be surprised if Kentucky called, too."

In order to maintain his NCAA eligibility, any early entry player must withdraw from the NBA Draft by the NCAA's early entry withdrawal deadline – set for no later than May 29, 2024.

