Oakland Ballers pitcher signed away by Boston Red Sox

(KRON) — Major League Baseball teams are already taking notice of the talent on the Oakland Ballers’ roster. The team announced Monday that pitcher Danny Kirwin’s contract was purchased by the Boston Red Sox.

The Ballers signed Kirwin after he had a four-year career at Rider University in New Jersey. He is the first player on the Ballers to be signed away by an MLB organization.

Jose Canseco starts petition to be manager of Sacramento A’s

“This is like a mini championship day for us. To develop the best player program in the MLB Partner League system, it starts by recruiting players of high quality like Danny and then doing the most we can as a club to support them and promote them. This is such a positive result for Danny and a great way for us to start the season,” said assistant general manager Tyler Peterson.

An independent baseball coach posted a video in March of Kirwin throwing his fastball 97.7 miles per hour. He also throws a slider, change-up and cutter.

Kirwin was Rider’s closer in 2023, posting a 2.32 ERA and striking out 67 batters in 50.1 innings.

The Ballers were created in response to the Oakland A’s leaving the East Bay for Las Vegas. They will play in the Pioneer League, and their home games will be at Raimondi Park in West Oakland.

There is no word as to the details of Kirwin’s Red Sox contract or which level he will be assigned to.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.