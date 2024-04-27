NZ wins toss, opts to bowl in 5th and final T20 against Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and elected to field in the fifth and final Twenty20 against Pakistan on Saturday.

Pakistan, looking to build-up for June’s T20 World Cup, is trailing 2-1 in the series as it tested its bench strength against an understrength Black Caps.

Pakistan made just one change from the team that lost the fourth match by four runs, bringing in its ace fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in place of Zaman Khan.

New Zealand, touring Pakistan without its nine frontline T20 players who are in the Indian Premier League, made three changes. Tim Seifert recovered from sore back and returns in place of Tim Robinson, who scored a half-century in the last game but was ruled out with a groin injury.

Cole McConchie and Zak Foulkes also made it to the playing XI replacing Dean Foxcroft and Jacob Duffy. Foxcroft was ruled out with a back injury.

The first game was abandoned because of rain before Pakistan bowled out New Zealand for 90 runs in the second game to win by seven wickets. New Zealand made a comeback, winning the third match by seven wickets before edging out the home team in the last game at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (captain), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Usama Mir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir

New Zealand: Tom Blundell, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (captain), Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Zak Foulkes, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke

