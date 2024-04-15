NY Giants roster breakdown: Position-by-position analysis as offseason program begins

The Giants are kicking off their voluntary offseason program Monday, the first time players will be back in the building en masse around the coaching staff and front office since the 2023 season ended three months ago.

Here is a position by position breakdown of where the roster currently stands and one player that could be added to the group either in free agency or in the NFL Draft, which begins April 25.

Quarterback

Returnees: Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito

Newcomers: Drew Lock

Breakdown: Jones' neck injury history and his recovery status from ACL surgery makes this a group in flux. The Giants are committed to Jones to begin the season as their starter, and the contract they gave him last offseason just hammers that point home for 2024. What happens beyond this year is cause for debate, and we will get some clarity in the draft. If Jones does not play well early, the prudent decision for the Giants might be to play someone else - be it Lock, DeVito or a rookie - in order to prevent his $23 million injury guarantee for 2025 does not get triggered. That would double his salary cap hit without Jones even suiting up. All things to consider here moving forward.

My ideal addition: Drake Maye. The rookie for North Carolina has plenty of room to grow in his game despite possessing an elite skill set. There are flaws, but he has a big arm and an aggressiveness that screams a high ceiling if it can be harnessed and finessed. If the Giants can snag Maye at No. 6 overall or in a slight trade up, it's a home run. I like J.J. McCarthy, too, but Maye would get the edge.

Running back

Returnees: Eric Gray, Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin, Deon Jackson

Newcomers: Devin Singletary, Dante "Turbo" Miller

Breakdown: The backfield should look plenty different in terms of star power and approach with Saquon Barkley now in Philadelphia. "Motor" Singletary will do just fine as the lead, and young backs like Gray and Miller should get chances to work their way into the mix. Would not surprise me if Giants add either a veteran or someone in the draft to complete the room.

My ideal addition: Ezekiel Elliott, free agent. Yeah, I'm all for Zeke coming back to the NFC East and working in tandem with Singletary. He played well as a situational back in New England, and if the price is right for a 1-year deal, I'd make a play for the former Cowboys star.

Dec 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) and cornerback Corey Ballentine (35) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver

Returnees: Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah Hodgins, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Dennis Houston, Gunner Olszewski

Newcomers: Isaiah McKenzie, Miles Boykin, Chase Cota

Breakdown: Slayton, Robinson, Hyatt and Hodgins make for a solid group, especially if Robinson and Hyatt continue to develop into more consistent playmakers. There is a clear void for a No. 1 receiver that forces the opposition to gear coverages in his direction, however. Maybe the Giants solve that in Round 1 or early in Day 2 with a trade up. If not, they could seek to acquire a player like Brandon Aiyuk from the 49ers either during or after the draft.

My ideal addition: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State. All the attention with the No. 6 overall pick has been reserved for Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, but what if a quarterback goes with each of the first four selections and the Chargers decide to go with an offensive lineman? That could leave Harrison, considered by many the best non-QB in this class, as a potential playmaking cornerstone for this offense. It'd be very difficult to turn down.

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) speaks to reporters after the first day of training camp in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Offensive line

Returnees: LT Andrew Thomas, C John Michael Schmitz, RT Evan Neal, G/T Joshua Ezeudu, G/T Marcus McKethan, T Yodny Cajuste, T Joshua Miles, G Jalen Mayfield

Newcomers: G Jon Runyan Jr., G/T Jermaine Eluemunor, G Aaron Stinnie, C/G Austin Schlottmann, T Matt Nelson, C Jimmy Morrissey

Breakdown: The Giants were not about to rely on developmental prospects to improve this line a year after injuries, inconsistency and incompetence caused the entire unit to implode for much of the season. Thomas should never play special teams again. The biggest question mark will be the status of Neal and whether he can keep the right tackle job or be forced to kick inside. Elumunor and Runyan should both be in the starting lineup. Low-key significant factor: Schmitz's Year 2 leap has to be a big one. The Giants are counting on it.

My ideal addition: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State. If the Giants look to bring in a prospect on Day 2 to be a future piece on the line, Beebe has outstanding on-field production that should trump any testing he has done in shorts. He's set to visit the Giants on a 30 visit before Wednesday's deadline, too, so that tells you Beebe is on the radar.

Kansas State junior tight end Ben Sinnott (34) drives through Kansas defenders during the first quarter of Saturday's Sunflower Showdown against Kansas inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Tight end

Returnees: Daniel Bellinger, Darren Waller, Lawrence Cager, Tyree Jackson

Newcomers: Chris Manhertz, Jack Stoll

Breakdown: The biggest question at this position, of course, is Waller's status and whether he will retire. Bellinger's blocking was much better as a rookie than Year 2, so he has to rebound. Manhertz and Stoll have been assets in protection and the run game. Could Cager take a step forward if Waller stays home?

My ideal addition: Ben Sinnott, Kansas State. He possesses elite athleticism and, like Bellinger before him with this regime, could be an early Day 3 pick that can do a variety of things within this offense, including some H-back.

Dec 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive line

Returnees: Dexter Lawrence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Ryder Anderson, Timmy Horne, Jordon Riley, D.J. Davidson

Newcomers: Jordan Phillips

Breakdown: Lawrence is an All-Pro cornerstone and undeniably the centerpiece of the line. But this group will take on a different look than last season when Leonard Williams and A'Shawn Robinson provided depth and presence. Phillips is a veteran just recently signed. Nunez-Roches is a complementary piece and both Riley and Davidson will get opportunities. Would think a Day 2, early Day 3 selection is in play here.

My ideal addition: Braden Fiske, Florida State. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has remarkable athleticism and would be a great fit on a line that features Lawrence and will be counted on to improve from a pressure standpoint.

Aug 25, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns (0) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Outside linebacker

Returnees: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham, Tomon Fox, Jeremiah Martin, Benton Whitley

Newcomers: Brian Burns, Matthew Adams

Breakdown: Thibodeaux and Burns should provide the Giants with one of the top young tandems in the league. How they mesh together will be fun to watch. Adams is a key special teams contributor. Ojulari's health is the difference between a big-time breakout and someone who fades out of the picture with Burns' arrival.

My ideal addition: Adisa Isaac, Penn State. The Brooklyn native took a 30 visit to East Rutherford and met with the Giants at the Combine. The 6-foot-4, 247-pounder had 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss for the Nittany Lions, and he sets the edge very well in the run game. Would love a rookie to develop behind Thibodeaux and Burns.

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) goes after Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) just before sacking him in the second quarter, Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Inside linebacker

Returnees: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Isaiah Simmons, Carter Coughlin, Darrian Beavers, Dyontae Johnson

Newcomers: None.

Breakdown: Okereke played every snap last season and is one of the best free agent signings the Giants have had in quite some time. McFadden elevated his game playing next to him. With new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, it'll be interesting to see how and where Simmons fits. Feels like this group could use another piece, even if Bowen likes to use three-safety packages rather than a traditional 3-4 base.

My ideal addition: Tyrice Knight, UTEP. Has the athleticism and instincts to be a three-down factor. The Giants brought him in for an early 30 visit, so clearly he caught their attention at the Senior Bowl and could be someone they pounce on in the fourth or fifth round.

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrates after a missed field goal by LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback

Returnees: Tae Banks, Nick McCloud, Cor'Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins, Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Kaleb Hayes

Newcomers: Jalen Mills

Breakdown: Banks is the one certainty. He'll look to build on a solid rookie season during which he competed against the league's best on a week-in, week-out basis. There is a gaping hole opposite him right now. Don't overlook McCloud to win that job. The Giants committed $3 million to bring him back as a restricted free agent. Given their reluctance to dole out big money at the position this offseason, to this point, it's an interesting tell. This could also be a spot for a veteran still on the market post-draft, but at their price. Who plays in the slot? Flott, a 2022 third-round pick, remains one of the youngest players on the roster. His development in Year 3 could be instrumental. Hawkins could get a chance, too. Expect Mills to play all over the secondary.

My ideal addition: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama. McKinstry could be a steal if his offseason foot surgery and recovery pushes him into Day 2. A Jones fracture was discovered in Combine medical checks. When numerous receivers mention McKinstry as the player that guarded them best, you take note.

Safety

Returnees: Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, Gervarrius Owens

Newcomers: Mills

Breakdown: Xavier McKinney played every snap last season and he's taken his talents to Green Bay. That decision from the Giants to let McKinney walk at a salary of $17 million per year will be debated for as long as there is uncertainty as far as who replaces him. Belton will likely get the first chance to play next to Pinnock. Owens was essentially a redshirt as a rookie. Mills could get snaps here, too.

My ideal addition: Justin Simmons, free agent. This one might be too pricey, but the longer Simmons stays on the market, the more I think he might be worth serious consideration. He's a leader and still is a quality player. If the Giants look to the market, Simmons or 33-year-old Micah Hyde would be fits for me.

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Special teams

Returnees: K Graham Gano, LS Casey Kreiter, P Jamie Gillan

Newcomers: Matthew Adams, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, Isaiah McKenzie, Dante "Turbo" Miller

Breakdown: The Giants are set with their specialists as Gano returns from injury. Kreiter is quietly one of the league's steadiest performers at the position. Adams and Boykin are strong coverage contributors. Don't be surprised if McKenzie and Miller emerge as returners with the new rules on kickoffs. Olszewski is the best punt returner the Giants have had since Dwayne Harris (Pro Bowl in 2016).

My ideal addition: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers. Melton would be an outstanding addition in the secondary, of course. And if the Giants make the early Day 2 commitment that's likely needed to bring him aboard, Melton's experience as a weapon on special teams that comes with the package. Four career blocked punts is the result of an expansive skill set.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Giants: Position-by-position analysis as offseason program begins