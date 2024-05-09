The numbers prove Dan Quinn will make Commanders defense better

The Washington Commanders have nowhere to go but up. Washington finished 4-13 last season and made sweeping changes this offseason, beginning with new general manager Adam Peters.

Peters’ first mission was to find a head coach. Peters and owner Josh Harris chose Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Next, the Commanders used free agency to flip the roster, signing over 20 outside free agents, followed by nine selections in the 2024 NFL draft and 11 undrafted free agents.

Washington struggled on offense last season under former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Quarterback Sam Howell’s once-promising season went south in the second half of the season. But Washington’s most significant problem was the NFL’s worst defense.

The Commanders were terrible against the run and the pass last season and couldn’t force turnovers or get to the quarterback. The previous defensive staff looked over their heads. Remember, Washington’s defense was supposed to be one of the NFL’s best heading into last season.

Not only was the entire defensive unit dreadful, but individual players took steps back. Pro Bowl defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne didn’t have their best seasons. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste regressed after showing promise in his second season. Rookie Emmanuel Forbes didn’t look like he belonged in the NFL.

Coaching matters.

In Quinn, Washington hired a coach who will instantly make the defense better.

The Cowboys struggled on defense before Quinn took over in 2021. In three seasons in Dallas, Quinn’s defense was ranked in the top five of FTN’s total defensive DVOA each year.

Check out the following tweet from Warren Sharp, where he compares the Dallas defense under Dan Quinn to Washington’s defense in the same time period.

Dan Quinn was the Cowboys DC the last 3 years and is now the Commanders HC in Dallas, his DEF ranked: #1 in INTs (59)

#2 in forced fumbles (49)

#2 in takeaways (93)

#1 in def TDs (15)

#1 in takeaway EPA (394) during that time, the Commanders DEF ranked: #30 in INTs (28)

#32… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 7, 2024

Under new general manager Adam Peters, the Commanders added multiple defenders this offseason, including dramatically upgrading the linebacker corps with the additions of Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu.

Quinn’s defense focuses heavily on sacks and takeaways — areas where the Commanders have struggled. If he doesn’t have a dominant pass rusher, Quinn will find ways to create pressure, such as using Luvu or Jamin Davis more in pass-rushing situations.

Joe Whitt Jr. is Washington’s defensive coordinator. In recent years, Whitt has done wonders with several of Dallas’ young defensive backs. The Commanders hope he can work some of the same magic with Forbes, St-Juste, and others.

Regardless, Washington will be much better defensively in 2024.

