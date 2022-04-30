Number change! New Packers WR Christian Watson will actually wear No. 9

After initially picking No. 82, new Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has changed his mind and will actually wear No. 9 as a rookie. The team announced the swap on Saturday.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith wore No. 9 for a short time last season. The number has been primarily worn by punters and backup quarterbacks over the history of the Packers franchise.

Watson wore No. 1 during all five years at North Dakota, but the number is unofficially retired in Green Bay for Curly Lambeau.

The Packers traded up in the second round to get Watson at No. 34 overall. He’ll get a chance to write a new history for the No. 9 uniform in Green Bay.

Watson joins first-round pick Quay Walker as rookies that will wear single-digit numbers for the Packers.

