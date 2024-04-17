Nuggets-Lakers series: Playoff schedule and how to watch

DENVER (KDVR) — The Lakers should be shaking in their sneakers ahead of the first round of the NBA playoffs when they face the Denver Nuggets: The Mile High City’s team has played the Los Angeles team three times this season and won every time.

That’s not looking to last season, either. In their previous seven-game playoff matchup, the teams only made it to game 4 because the Nuggets swept the series. This could be considered a new trend for Denver, as the Nuggets previously faced the Lakers seven times in the playoffs and lost every time.

On Tuesday night, LeBron James and the Lakers beat out the New Orleans Pelicans to find themselves facing defending champion Denver in the first round in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals.

Game 1 is Saturday night.

How are the Nuggets performing this year?

Nikola Jokic is scoring 26.4 points per game with 12.4 rebounds and 9 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and 7 rebounds. Jamal Murry averaged 21.2 points per game.

The Nuggets sold out every home game this season

The Nuggets ended the regular season 57-25, averaging 114.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game, while shooting 49.6% from the field.

How and where to watch the Western Conference finals

The Nuggets’ games are scheduled for:

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Ball Arena

Game 2: Monday, April 22 at 8 p.m. at Ball Arena

Game 3: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena

Game 5: Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at Ball Arena

Game 6: Thursday, May 2 at 11 a.m. at Crypto.com Arena

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at noon at Ball Arena

The games will be broadcast in alternating spots on ABC and TNT. ABC will also provide the game through streaming services including DirectTV Stream, Hulu+ Live TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

