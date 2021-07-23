Now in a better place, Rachael Ostovich eager to avenge Paige VanZant loss at BKFC 19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Segura
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAMPA, Fla. – Rachael Ostovich is taking on a familiar opponent, but everything else surrounding her upcoming bout is different.

The former UFC fighter headlines Friday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19 against Paige VanZant. It’s her first fight since leaving the UFC and her debut in bareknuckle boxing.

Ostovich had previously competed against VanZant in 2019 back when both fighters were competing in MMA and were signed to the UFC. VanZant defeated Ostovich via second-round armbar at UFC Fight Night 143.

But that first meeting had many tribulations for Ostovich. She entered the bout injured and was also dealing with a domestic violence case after she was assaulted by her then-husband just two months prior.

The circumstances surrounding the fight almost caused Ostovich to withdraw from the bout with VanZant, as she sustained a fractured orbital bone from the incident on top of the emotional distress.

Now that she’s in a much better place in her life, Ostovich is glad she gets to run back a fight with VanZant, who’s one of the most recognized names in women’s MMA.

“It’s been two and a half years since I fought Paige and I went through all of those crazy things, but as of right now I’m in such a much better place physically, emotionally, and spiritually, so I just want to keep it going that way,” Ostovich told MMA Junkie.

“The last time my training camp was horrible. I had a broken orbital (bone), I had a messed up shoulder – I was just messed up, period. But this time around I’m 100 percent. This training camp has been great. I’ve just been focusing on stand-up and that technique, so I’ve just been focusing on one martial art. Yeah, it’s been good.”

Related

BKFC 19 video: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich weigh-ins and final faceoff

Ahead of BKFC 19, Paige VanZant doesn't look back on UFC days: 'I don't miss it at all'

Ostovich knows she’s fighting in a different sport and a different promotion, but competitively she does see the fight against VanZant as a rematch, which is one of the main reasons why she switched from MMA to bare-knuckle boxing.

“After the UFC, I got a lot of different offers but this one was very appealing,” Ostovich said. “They told me Paige VanZant, and yes, I want to get that one back. I know it’s a different sport, but running it back in a better environment and I’m not injured. I can’t wait.”

Recommended Stories

  • BKFC 19 video: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich weigh-ins and final faceoff

    Watch Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich weigh-in and faceoff ahead of their main event at BKFC 19.

  • Review: Is ‘Joe Bell’ Mark Wahlberg’s personal hate-crime atonement project?

    Bullying and intolerance can have a deadly effect,” Mark Wahlberg says at the beginning of “Joe Bell,” in theaters Friday. The title character of this movie, originally titled “Good Joe Bell,” speaks, uneasily, to a group of high school students somewhere out West about his ambitious walk across America. The Oregon native undertook his bullying awareness campaign in 2013 to draw attention to ...

  • Biden glad some conservatives now support COVID vaccines

    U.S. President Joe Biden said he was grateful that some conservative TV pundits and Republican leaders were finally urging Americans to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus."Rather than be critical of it, I thank them for it. I think it's a matter of, first of all in truth, I don't know how many of them believe what they were saying. They may have really believed it."Right-wing Fox News commentators such as Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and others have often cast doubt on the vaccines' safety and efficacy, sowing skepticism among the cable network's millions of nightly viewers.One of those singled out by the network hosts was Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine. In a segment on Ingraham's show at the beginning of July, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis derided Dr. Hotez and other health experts who warned this summer could see a spike of new cases among the unvaccinated.Speaking to Reuters, Dr. Hotez said that had Republican officials and conservative pundits heeded his warnings, they might have saved lives. "This is why I predicted it and I've been mocked, especially on Fox News and even the governor of Florida for it. But that, unfortunately, is the reality."But this week the conservative anti-vaccine sentiment may be finally shifting: some Fox hosts - such as Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy - encouraged viewers to protect themselves by getting vaccinated as quickly as possible."Getting the vaccine is important."Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell this week also implored people to do the same, as did Republican House Whip Steve Scalise."I've been vaccinated, many of my colleagues have been vaccinated."Speaking to reporters Wednesday night, Biden appeared relieved that the changing tone from Republicans might save lives.The turnaround among some conservative U.S. figures comes months into a nationwide vaccine rollout that has since slowed. Just under half of all Americans have been fully vaccinated.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deaths from COVID-19 in the United States have averaged 239 per day over the past week, nearly 48% higher than the week before.At a CNN townhall on Wednesday night, Biden said children under 12 may be eligible for vaccines by August or September.

  • Video shows Capitol rioter hit police captain in the face with a flag pole. The suspect pleaded not guilty to assault.

    The suspect, a Special Forces veteran named Jeffrey McKellop, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges including assault.

  • Disappointed WADA watches as Russians prepare for Tokyo Games

    The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will be forced to watch as Russian athletes don uniforms in their country's colours of red, white and blue and compete at the Tokyo Olympics, having received softened sanctions over the nation's doping scandals. WADA had originally banned Russia from the world's top sporting events for four years in December 2019, but the sanctions were halved late last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a clear victory for the Russian side. While the Russians are still not allowed to compete under their own flag, they can now wear their tri-colour uniforms instead of the neutral ones initially imposed by WADA.

  • Cory Sandhagen: 'Sometimes, every once in a while, you need a kick in the ass'

    If anyone has proven he knows how to deal with tough times, it’s Sandhagen.

  • Matt Damon's magnificent mullet steals the show in the first trailer for 'The Last Duel'

    The period drama brings forth an A-list cast with some eye-catching hairstyle choices.

  • Nets franchise leading scorer Brook Lopez is now an NBA champion

    The wait is over. Brook Lopez wins his first ring with the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Terrelle Pryor escapes serious injury after crashing three-wheel motorized bike

    Terrelle Pryor Sr. escaped serious injury after his three-wheel motorized bike was clipped by a car, causing it to flip twice. The former NFL player posted photos and a video after his wreck Thursday, writing on his Instagram story that he was “luckily still breathing.” Pryor added he is “done with bikes.” The Vanderhall model [more]

  • Anthony Joshua on not facing Tyson Fury, “I’ve got another challenger who’s good, just as good”

    World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is not worried about not facing Tyson Fury following the Deontay Wilder fiasco, saying Oleksandr Usyk is just as good.

  • Mike Weber signed by New York Giants

    Mike Weber is getting another shot. Do you think he can still carve out a role in the United States?

  • Dozens of pro boxers to take their swings at Olympic gold

    When professional boxers were first welcomed into the Olympics a half-decade ago, many people around the sport hated the idea — and many still do. “I think it messes things up,” said Freddie Roach, the famed pro trainer who was an alternate on the U.S. Olympic team in 1976. Roach and others saw no point in altering the Olympics, which had been the amateur launching pad for dozens of brilliant pro careers over several decades, simply to enable a few famous fighters’ gold medal avarice and the sport’s desire for a higher profile.

  • Olympic gold medalist says she's 'disappointed' by a US swimmer's decision not to get vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo Games

    Olympic gold medalist Maya DiRado on Twitter called out Michael Andrew's decision to not get vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo Games.

  • Dwayne Johnson’s Response to Vin Diesel Saying He Improved the Actor’s ‘Fast’ Performances? Laughter

    Johnson also confirmed that he will not appear in the tenth or eleventh "Fast & Furious" movies.

  • The curious case of the potential flag bearer shut out of Olympics opening ceremony

    How Jesse Smith, captain of the U.S. men's water polo team, went from potential flag bearer for his country to being shut out of the opening ceremony.

  • Taylor leaves ESPN after failing to reach contract extension

    Maria Taylor is leaving ESPN after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Taylor had been with ESPN since 2014 but her contract expired Tuesday. “So thankful to Jimmy (Pitaro) and all of my great teammates and friends at the SEC Network, College GameDay, Women’s and Men’s college basketball, and the NBA Countdown family — the people who believed in me, encouraged me, pushed me, and lifted me up," Taylor said in a statement released through ESPN.

  • Activision Blizzard Sued by California, Game Publisher Accused of Fostering ‘Frat Boy’ Workplace Culture

    A California agency has sued video game publisher Activision Blizzard for allegedly fostering a "frat boy workplace culture."

  • Tim Tebow signs endorsement deal with Clean Juice

    Tim Tebow is getting on the endorsement wave like Trevor Lawrence now that he has returned to the NFL.

  • Exclusive poll: What the Olympics tell us about patriotism

    Data: Momentive; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosFor Americans, the Tokyo Olympics that officially begin with today's opening ceremony will be a test of what patriotism looks like in 2021. The big picture: Americans who disagree on everything else will still be rallying around the same team, as a new Axios/Momentive poll makes clear. But they're sharply divided over whether athletes should use the Olympic stage to protest, with young adults more likely than older adults to approve of protests and l

  • From prison to UFC, inspiring fighter Ian Heinisch of Sanford MMA wants to help others

    UFC middleweight Ian Heinisch of Sanford MMA in (South Florida) Deerfield Beach is living the dream.