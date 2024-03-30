Nottingham Forest 0-1 Crystal Palace LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights
Nottingham Forest host Crystal Palace in a hugely important game for both teams as they scrap to stay in the Premier League.
Forest dropped into the relegation zone during the international break as they were deducted four points for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Forest have appealed that decision but Nuno Espirito Santo's side now have nine games to save themselves and they are not in great form. Just one win from their last nine games points to all of the talk about their impending points deduction impacting the team on the pitch. Now they know their fate they have to focus on matters on the pitch. Forest have some very talented individuals but Nuno needs to get the balance right.
Palace are eight points above the relegation zone but Oliver Glasner's side have a ridiculously tough finish to the season with Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa, West Ham, Wolves, Man United and Fulham still to come in their final 10 games. Palace know a win at Forest would go extremely close to guarantying their Premier League status for yet another season.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace score: 0-1
Mateta 11'
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace live updates!
What a finish from Mateta and that is clinical from Palace - Nottingham Forest 0-1 Crystal Palace (11th minute)
Palace win the ball back in midfield and Lerma plays a great ball to Eze and he cuts the ball back to Mateta who smashes home. Lovely finish from Palace.
Nottingham Forest lineup
Sels; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Aina; Sangare, Yates; Origi, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood
Crystal Palace lineup
Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell; Ayew, Eze; Mateta
Nottingham Forest focus, team news
Forest have some fitness concerns over forwards Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi so that could see Divock Origi start. Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi and Elanga are so important to the way Forest play on the counter and they have to be solid defensively during the final stages of the season if they're going to stay up.
OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (undisclosed), Gonzalo Montiel (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Nuno Tavares (thigh), Ola Aina (undisclosed), Willy Boly (undisclosed)
Crystal Palace focus, team news
Injuries are piling up for Palace again and Johnstone, Olise, Guehi and Doucoure being out hits the spine of their team massively. Glasner has had some more time to work with his squad on the training ground and we should see more of his ideas in this Palace performance.
OUT: Michael Olise (hamstring), Marc Guehi (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Sam Johnstone (elbow), Rob Holding (ankle), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh)