Nottingham Forest receive four-point deduction for breaching Premier League rules

Nottingham Forest have received a four-point deduction after admitting they had breached the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).

An independent commission made the decision after Nottingham Forest admitted they had breached the Premier League's PSRs which relate to the allowed losses over the three-year reporting period ending at the 2022-23 season.

In a statement the Premier League revealed that Forest breached the PSR threshold by over $43.9 million but the independent commission also praised the club, who were promoted to the Premier League in the summer of 2022, for their "exceptional cooperation" during the hearing.

Per a report from David Ornstein, Forest now have 14 days to appeal the decision or accept it. Per that same report, the decision over any appeal will be made by no later than May 24 which is five days after the 2023-24 Premier League season ends.

How does this impact the Premier League table?

The decision from the independent commission means Nuno Espirito Santo's side have now been plunged into the Premier League relegation zone and are one point from safety with nine games of the season to go.

Luton Town, who fought back to draw 1-1 against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, move out of the relegation zone.

Below is the statement in full from the Premier League, with both Forest and Everton now deducted four and six points (reduced from an initial 10 points after their appeal) respectively this season for breaching PSRs.

Everton, who sit four points above the relegation zone, still have a second charge to face for breaching PSRs and could face a further points deduction this season.

Premier League statement

An independent Commission has applied an immediate four-point deduction to Nottingham Forest FC for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) for the period ending Season 2022/23.

Nottingham Forest was referred to an independent Commission on 15 January, following an admission by the club that it had breached the relevant PSR threshold of £61 million by £34.5 million. The threshold was lower than £105 million as the club spent two seasons of the assessment period in the EFL Championship. The case was heard in accordance with new Premier League Rules, which provide an expedited timetable for PSR cases to be resolved in the same season the complaint is issued.

The independent Commission determined the sanction following a two-day hearing this month, at which the club had the opportunity to detail a range of mitigating factors. The Commission found that the club had demonstrated “exceptional cooperation” in its dealings with the Premier League throughout the process.

Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the Commission were appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel.

