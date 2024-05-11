Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea: What Espirito Santo said

Nuno Espirito Santo spoke to BBC Match of the Day after Nottingham Forest's defeat to Chelsea: "It was a good match to watch. I'm disappointed after we bounced back to 2-1. We were dominant and controlled the game but the match went away from us because of our own mistakes. We allowed Chelsea to score.

"We knew it was in our hands to achieve the main objective to stay in the Premier League. It's not yet done but the way the players stuck to their task, we are positive for the next one to finally finish the job.

"The fans show us what it means. They have been so supportive. We are disappointed we are set to let them down today because they deserve a moment of happiness. We try for the next one but thank you for the support.

"It was not to be. I'm proud of the boys, the way they've been working on a daily basis. It's been hard for the boys with all of the noise around the football club. It's almost there.

"We have a good foundation as a football club to build a future. There is a lot of hard work ahead of us."