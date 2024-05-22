Notre Dame in Top Five for Five-Star Wide Receiver

Notre Dame football has had an uptick in recruiting the wide receiver position recently but still has room to grow. That’s what the Fighting Irish are looking to do with one of the few remaining spots in their top-ranked 2025 recruiting class.

The good news for the Fighting Irish and wide receivers coach Mike Brown is that Notre Dame is in the running for one of the nation’s very best in the 2025 recruiting class.

Derek Meadows, who 247Sports recently rated as a five-star wideout, has Notre Dame in his final top-five and is set to make an official summer visit this June. Meadows has previously participated in Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp last June.

Notre Dame has a seat at the table but will have to outwork several bluebloods as Michigan, Georgia, LSU, and Alabama are also set to host Meadows this summer.

Meadows is listed at 6-5, 200-pounds and hails from national powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. He helped lead Gorman to their latest national championship in 2023, hauling in 15 receptions as a sophomore. Over half of those went for a touchdown as he scored eight last fall and averaged over 26-yards per reception.

Whoever ends up with Meadows will have an elite talent that will instantly upgrade even the best of wide receiver groups.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire