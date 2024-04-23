Notre Dame sees its first player enter the portal post-spring practices

It was inevitable that Notre Dame football would lose a player to the transfer portal now that spring practices are over.

Although it wasn’t immediately following the Blue and Gold game, cornerback Micah Bell went to social media on Tuesday and announced that he will be moving on from the program and entering the transfer portal.

The rising sophomore most likely would have been a reserve player this fall, and you have to believe that part of his decision was made due to playing time. As a recruit, Bell was the nations No. 258 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He registered just one tackle during his Irish career.

Thank you ND Nation 💚 pic.twitter.com/Z28L5RKiEC — Micah Bell (@Bell11M) April 23, 2024

We wish Bell the best as he looks for his next football home.

