Notre Dame prepares to break ground on new football facility

This is a transitional period for Notre Dame with a new athletic director and, this summer, a new president. Marcus Freeman is entering his third full season of hopefully will be a long tenure as football coach. So it only makes sense that a new football facility be built. That’s exactly what’s happening according to a report from Footballscoop.

Perhaps sometime after the current semester, ground on the Notre Dame campus will be broken for a state-of-the-art football building with a nine-figure cost. The plans are formally expected to be announced before Saturday’s Blue Gold Game. The meetings involving this facility have involved both past and present Notre Dame personnel.

This undoubtedly is an exciting time for the Irish as they position themselves to attract the best possible talent in the future. A new facility will go a long way towards making that happen, and hopefully, it will have played a role when and if the Irish win another national championship.

