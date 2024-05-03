Notre Dame’s Markus Burton not invited to NBA Draft Combine

When he declared for the NBA draft, Notre Dame guard Markus Burton made it clear he was retaining his college eligibility. The purpose, he indicated, was to see where he stood as a basketball player and take feedback from those who follow young players for a living.

It turns out Burton won’t get the opportunity to showcase his skills at this year’s NBA Draft Combine. The list of invitees has been released, and Burton is not there:

The NBA announced today that 78 players have been invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which will take place from May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp, which… pic.twitter.com/M8FUY529ul — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 3, 2024

If you look at any mock draft for this year or even next year, you won’t find Burton anywhere. It’s clear that nobody thinks he’s ready to take the next step on his basketball journey. Tom Noie, the longtime Irish beat reporter for the South Bend Tribune, said it best on social media:

No Combine invite for @NDmbb guard Markus Burton, who declared for draft to gauge NBA future. Message from league teams to Burton is clear – stay in school. https://t.co/VLGqRcrm2C — Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) May 3, 2024

So what Burton likely sees as bad news is good news for Irish fans. He will stay with the Irish for at least another year and possibly two more. It’s time for him to build his legacy in South Bend.

