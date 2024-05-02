Notre Dame football offers one of the best 2026 defensive ends, Deuce Geralds

Notre Dame football has its eyes set on making its mark on the state of Georgia, and the Irish were offering another Peach State prospect on Monday.

Defensive end Deuce Geralds received the offer, as the 2026 prospect continues to add onto his already impressive list. The Irish joined teams like Alabama, LSU, Michigan and others in offering the nations No. 120 overall prospect and 13th defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The talent rich football state has sent more than a few of its high school stars North to South Bend the last few years like offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp, tight end Holden Staes, and current commit Jerome Bettis Jr.

The stock is rising for Geralds, who was just named as the Rivals Atlanta Camp defensive line MVP. It wasn’t the only reason why the Irish offered, but it certainly helped if they needed a nudge to send out the scholarship.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire