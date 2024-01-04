Notre Dame Football: The 8 Teams Irish Have Never Defeated

Notre Dame has been playing football since 1887 and now ranks in the top five all-time in victories with only Michigan, Ohio State, and Alabama and having more than the 948 Notre Dame has compiled (same as Texas).

In all of those wins though, there are a little more than a handful of teams that the Fighting Irish have played but never walked away with a win against.

One of those teams used to Oregon State, who Notre Dame was 0-2 against until defeating in the 2023 Sun Bowl. There are eight that remain and before you scroll down, test yourself and see how many you can guess.

And you if you can name all of them (courtesy of Winsipedia) your knowledge in the world of Notre Dame football trivia is truly second to none.

Chicago (0-4)

AP Photo

Notre Dame played the old football powerhouse University of Chicago four times with the most recent contest coming in 1899. The Maroons won all four meetings and seeing as they now play at the Division III level, it’s hard to imagine the Irish will ever top them. Chicago is not only home to the first-ever Heisman Trophy winner in Jay Berwanger but also had three DIII All-Americans in 2005 when Colin Carrier (defensive back), Phil Pengiel (center), and Rob Tamillow (defensive line) received the honor in the same season.

Georgia (0-3)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Notre Dame has played Georgia just three times historically with the only regular season contests coming in 2017 and 2019. Notre Dame dropped all of those as well as the 1981 Sugar Bowl to the Bulldogs.

Yana Paskova/Getty Images

All the way back in 1914 Notre Dame was beaten badly by Yale 28-0 in what remains the only meeting all-time between the Irish and the first truly great program in the long history of college football.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame had a promising start to the 2009 season but a November to forget left the Irish just 6-6 on the regular season in which Charlie Weis was fired at the conclusion of. The worst loss of the year came in a senior day overtime defeat at the hands of UConn.

Tulsa (0-1)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

A year after losing at home to UConn, Notre Dame played a Halloween weekend affair against Tulsa in what wound up being an embarrassing upset loss. The loss dropped Notre Dame to 4-5 on the year and made a bowl game seem unlikely during Brian Kelly’s first year as head coach. The good news was the Irish would rally to win three-straight to end the regular season before dominating Miami (FL) in the Sun Bowl to finish 8-5.

Oklahoma State (0-1)

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Notre Dame’s lone date all-time with Oklahoma State was Marcus Freeman’s first game as head coach – the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. Despite starting hotter than a firecracker on the Fourth of July, Notre Dame stumbled in the second half allowing the Cowboys to rally for a comeback victory.

Marshall (0-1)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2022 didn’t start the way anyone wanted, especially Marcus Freeman who dropped his third-straight game to begin his head coaching tenure when Marshall walked into Notre Dame Stadium and beat up the Fighting Irish, 26-21.

Indianapolis Light Artillery (0-1)

USA TODAY

You have to go all the way back to 1895 to find Notre Dame’s only contest against the Indianapolis Light Artillery (ILA) football team. It was a game Notre Dame hosted and lost 18-0. 1895 was the only season ILA fielded a football team as they went 5-2.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire