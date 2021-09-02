Notre Dame Football 2021 Season Predictions

Compelling is an understatement when it comes to Notre Dame football entering the 2021 season. The Irish are coming off a year where they knocked off the top-ranked team in the country and earned their second College Football Playoff trip in three seasons, but where they were routed by Alabama to close the year.

Notre Dame has to replace a significant amount of talent across both the offense and defense, but exactly just how difficult is that going to be?

How will this year go and where will Notre Dame end up at the end of the year?

Here is how the Fighting Irish Wire team sees it going:

Geoffrey Clark

Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

While most of the defense figures to be as intimidating as ever, questions remain on whether the offensive replacements will be sufficient enough to offset the losses. There are a few games on the schedule that scare me, and not all of them are from the usual suspects. This won't be a season that lives up to the standards of more recent ones, but not too many people seem to think differently on that point (God bless Desmond Howard for his optimism, though). That said, there is a lot of talent on this team, and we'll be lucky to have the opportunity to watch it during a winning season. Record Prediction: 9-3 Bowl Prediction: Fenway Bowl

Michael Chen

Brian Kelly - Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

This year will be seen as a transitional year, but not a down year. Four consecutive 10-plus wins seasons in a row, getting to the College Football Playoff in two of those years has elevated the standards for Brian Kelly. If making the CFP is your new standard every year, unfortunately this year might be disappointing for you. I fully expect the 10 win streak to continue, just barely, all the Irish need to do is split their 4 games against ranked opponents and they'll do just that. The defense shouldn't skip a beat with Marcus Freeman replacing the departed Clark Lea, once again the season rests on the offense. If Tommy Rees can utilize transfer Jack Coan the right way, as a game manager, and have the two-headed monster running backs Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree take the pressure off, the offense should be fine. This year's team will very much resemble what we saw last year, a highly competitive squad that has some deficiencies but finds a way to win enough to stay relevant in the national picture. Record Prediction: 10-2 Bowl Prediction: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

Jeff Feyerer

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

It's a nice thing when Brian Kelly has the program elevated to the point where I don't worry about the personnel losses every year...other than the quarterback. I've had a difficult time wrapping my head around the beginning of the Jack Coan-era. That's probably because I'm so used to Ian Book being there every Saturday. But there are enough positives which make a 10-win season very realistic. There are stars (Kyle Hamilton, Kyren Williams) and more importantly, guys that will become stars (MTA, Mayer, Foskey, Austin) all over the field. The schedule isn't bad. No Clemson is a plus. If Coan can simply replicate his production from Wisconsin and their 2019 Rose Bowl season, the Irish will be just fine. Record Prediction: 10-2 Bowl Predictions: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

Nick Shepkowski

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

There is certainly a lot to replace but don't sell this squad short on the talent that remains. Notre Dame should be at worst just as talented as all 12 teams they'll play. That said, the stretch from Wisconsin to close September through North Carolina is no joke. I still expect another 10-win regular season in this so-called "rebuilding year". Cap that with a major bowl win for the first time since 1993 and I'll consider it a success considering the amount of star power that needs to be replaced. Record Prediction: 10-2 Bowl Prediction: Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl

