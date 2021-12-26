Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl History

Notre Dame is headed to the Fiesta Bowl to take on Oklahoma State this coming New Year’s Day. It’ll be the first meeting all-time between the football programs as the Irish try and cap a top-five season with what would be their first major bowl victory since January of 1994.

Obviously the storylines write themselves as Marcus Freeman is set to make his head coaching debut after the whirlwind end of season that Notre Dame had.

Will Freeman and the Irish be victorious?

If so, it’d snap a major bowl losing streak as well as a Fiesta Bowl losing streak as the game hasn’t treated the Irish well since their first appearance in it.

January 2, 1989

Notre Dame’s 34-21 victory over West Virginia in the 1989 Fiesta Bowl capped a perfect season for the Irish and clinched their most recent claimed national championship.

January 2, 1995

Notre Dame didn’t deserve to be placed in a major bowl game after a disappointing 1994 season but were sent to the Fiesta Bowl regardless as Colorado dominated the Irish 41-24 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.

January 1, 2001

Notre Dame’s third trip to the Fiesta Bowl was a nightmare as an Oregon State team led by the Beavers current head coach Jonathan Smith at quarterback, demolished the Irish 41-9.

January 2, 2006

Notre Dame’s second trip ever to a BCS game was again to the Fiesta Bowl where the upstart Irish were outclassed by Ted Ginn and Ohio State, 34-20.

January 1, 2016

Notre Dame didn’t have an answer for Ezekiel Elliot in their most recent trip to the Fiesta Bowl, a 44-28 defeat again at the hands of Ohio State. This game is sadly remembered for Jaylon Smith severely injuring his knee resulting in his NFL draft stock dropping significantly.

January 1, 2022

Notre Dame looks to stop their losing streak in major bowl games and specifically that in the Fiesta Bowl as they’re set to take on Oklahoma State for the first time in program history on January 1, 2022.

